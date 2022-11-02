Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Have Been Accumulating
On-chain data shows the number of Bitcoin whales with 1k to 10k BTC in their wallets have been increasing lately, suggesting that investors have been accumulating the crypto. Bitcoin UTXO Count Value Bands Show Signs Of Accumulation In Market. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there...
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple is Primed For Rally And Only 1 Thing is Holding it Back
Ripple is facing resistance near $0.46 against the US Dollar. XRP price could start a fresh rally if it is able to clear the $0.46 and $0.478 resistance levels. Ripple is consolidating above the key $0.442 support zone against the US dollar. The price is facing hurdles near $0.460 and...
Ethereum Price Holds at $1,500, Why There’s Hope For The Bulls
After yesterday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Ethereum price and the crypto market have held their ground. Those market participants expecting a return to the previous range might be disappointed as macro-economic forces. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,540 with a 2% profit...
Bitcoin Price Eyes Fresh Upside Break After Fed Interest Rate Hike
Bitcoin price dipped a few points against the US Dollar after the fed rate hike. BTC remained supported and might eye a fresh increase above the $20,500 resistance. Bitcoin corrected further lower and tested the $20,000 support zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000 And May Keep Rising Due To These Factors
The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
Bitcoin Price is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But 100 SMA is the Key
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $20,000 support zone. BTC is consolidating and might start a fresh rally if it clears the $20,500 resistance zone. Bitcoin traded in a range above the key $20,000 support zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin Whales Worth $3.8 Billion Emerge As Price Aims for $21k
Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, the Bitcoin price has been holding up far better than the traditional markets in recent weeks. As Bitcoinist reported, Bitcoin showed strength just yesterday once again. As the US Federal Reserve sent rather hawkish signals during the FOMC presser, causing the S&P500 to plummet by 2.5%,...
Why Monero Is Struggling To Crack This Resistance Level Since September
Monero (XMR), an open-source, privacy-oriented cryptocurrency launched in 2014, managed to reach the $151 marker on November 2 as it briefly rallied before it experienced slight price correction. Here’s a quick glance at XMR trajectory:. Over the last two months, Monero traded at a narrow range that peaked at...
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can...
Arweave (AR) Rallies By Over 60%; Levels To Watch For Price Continuation
AR’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long downtrend movement. AR trade with good volume, breaking out from a downtrend as price eyes a rally to a region of $27. AR’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential...
Shiba Inu Struggle Continues As Altcoins Rally With Over 70% Gain; Here Is Why
SHIB’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long-range channel movement. SHIB trade with good volume, breaking out from a range channel as the price eyes a rally past to a region of $0.0000135. SHIB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness
After breaking out from its long-range channel movement, DOGE’s price shows much strength but has struggled recently. DOGE suffers more sell-off as price loses steam to rally higher, falling to its key support for bulls to push price up. DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
These Key Factors Might Push Ethereum To Outplay Bitcoin
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the entire crypto market is often prone to price fluctuations. That’s why crypto investors must carefully monitor the market movement to avoid huge losses when prices are low. The crypto bear market could also be a time for long-term investors to leverage low prices and purchase assets which they can sell during bull runs.
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Retests Downtrend Line, Will It Break Above This Time?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Puell Multiple is currently retesting the downtrend line, will the metric be able to break above it this time?. Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Gone Up A Bit During Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a trend reversal could be...
Cardano Seen Hitting Over $0.50 By End Of November, This Algorithmic ‘Prophet’ Predicts
Cardano (ADA), as it appears, is one of the altcoins which have failed to capitalize on the short-lived rally of the crypto market to once again push its overall valuation to above $1 trillion. In fact, the cryptocurrency was surpassed by Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization as ADA now...
Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?
BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
Ripple (XRP) Sits On Key Support; Here Is What Could Happen If $0.45 Fails
XRP’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $0.55. XRP could suffer retracement as the price site on a crucial support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound. XRP’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Struggles At $1,540; Is $1,700 Still Realistic For Bulls?
ETH’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $1,600 but got rejected as the price maintained downward. ETH could suffer retracement as the price holds above the key support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
