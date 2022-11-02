Read full article on original website
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users
So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
Have You Seen These Beautiful Amarillo Resorts? Neither Have We.
The Internet is a treasure trove of knowledge. The whole of everything we know as humans exists online. If there's something you're looking for, you'll find it. Sometimes, though, the information you find is a little...misleading. We've seen the beaches of Amarillo, the snow covered mountains of Amarillo, and now...
Amarillo challenges Civic Center funding-related judgment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Friday afternoon, the city of Amarillo’s legal team is responding to the final judgment made in the Civic Center funding-related litigation in October, asking Retired Judge William Sowder find facts and conclusions of law for the final judgment and ultimately request Sowder […]
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
Amarillo Native Sentenced for Shooting Homeless
Well, in the case of former Amarillo native and daughter of a Amarillo Attorney who has his own problematic history that may not be so clear. It might even be debatable. On Thursday Nov, 3rd 2017 while in Nashville Tennessee, Katie Quackenbush was accused of shooting Gerald Melton, a homeless man. Investigations revealed that Katie had gotten into an argument with Melton who was sleeping on a sidewalk near Quackenbush's parked Porsche. The Porsche had been making loud noises, which prompted Melton to approach the car and ask her to move her car. This quickly devolved into an argument, which then took a deadly turn. Quackenbush fired two shots at Melton, critically injuring the man.
Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery
Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
Who Has The Best Gas Station Breakfast Burrito In Amarillo?
You find yourself running a little behind in the morning. You don't have the time for your usual stop, but still need something in your stomach to make it through the morning. You consider stopping for a quick gas station breakfast. So who has the best gas station breakfast burrito...
KFDA
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals. The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
WFAA
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week: Kite is in need of a forever home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Studio 4 was joined by Carpet Tech and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare to discuss a pet who is up for adoption and this week its Kite. Carpet Tech is running a holiday promotion starting next week and will run through Dec. 17.
Pampa is Joining the Coffee Game With Upcoming New Location
In a year that it seems like we are in an Oprah Winfrey episode, "you get a coffee place, and you get a coffee place." There is more good news on the coffee front. We first heard about Scooter's Coffe when we learned they were turning the former fire station on 34th and Western into a Scooter's. Then the rug guy got moved out of the location he held for years on the corner of 34th and Georgia. What was going into that location? A Scooter's Coffee, of course.
3 Days, 3 Shootings In Amarillo
Okay if this doesn't convince you that Amarillo is justified in exploring the possibility of opening up a reserve police force for the Amarillo Police Department, nothing else will. Within the past 3 days, 3 shootings have taken place in Amarillo. On October 29th Amarillo police officers were called to...
tpr.org
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
4 dead after Friday morning wreck in Armstrong County
DPS said all four occupants in the SUV were pronounced dead on the scene.
I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
It’s A Dangerous Game Being a Biker in Amarillo
Motorcycles are a way of life for some people. For some it's life for others, it's a hobby. However, the danger that comes with riding on a motorcycle is great. Amarillo over the weekend has seen multiple motorcycle wrecks and some of those included fatalities. A motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck...
fox34.com
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
