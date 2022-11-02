ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Mayor Justin Bibb’s enthusiasm, a councilman raises ‘constructively cynical’ questions about Cleveland’s new lakefront planning drive

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Can Cleveland get it done this time on the lakefront?. At City Hall Thursday evening, Mayor Justin Bibb kicked off the first in a series of six public forums aimed at reaching civic consensus on how best to create a strong new connection between downtown and the Lake Erie waterfront at North Coast Harbor.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Step Forward program aims to help with heating assistance

CLEVELAND — Step Forward is an organization that aims to help with utility bill assistance for residents in the Greater Cleveland area. The organization has already received many calls for help with gas and electric bills this fall. They had 33,000 calls in one month, which is 28% higher than the number they received at the same time last year.
