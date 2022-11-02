Read full article on original website
Despite Mayor Justin Bibb’s enthusiasm, a councilman raises ‘constructively cynical’ questions about Cleveland’s new lakefront planning drive
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Can Cleveland get it done this time on the lakefront?. At City Hall Thursday evening, Mayor Justin Bibb kicked off the first in a series of six public forums aimed at reaching civic consensus on how best to create a strong new connection between downtown and the Lake Erie waterfront at North Coast Harbor.
Leaf pickup back in Cleveland after backlash: I-Team
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has completely backtracked, and city hall now says crews will once again pick up leaves on curbsides on streets.
How are companies succeeding at diversity and inclusion? It starts with introspection and reflection
While attending Saint Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland, Chris Barnes completed a work-study internship at a financial advisory firm called MAI Capital Management. He continued to intern at MAI throughout college, and after graduating from Denison University in 2014, he landed a full-time job there. “I consider myself...
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Leaf service restored after Mayor's office received emails about cancellation
Cleveland’s leaf pickup is back on after a last-minute cancellation of the program earlier this week. News 5 Investigators have learned the city was inundated with calls and emails about the move.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seeing a city cleaning crew come down Sauer Avenue is something Melvina never thought she’d see. She called the 19 News Troubleshooter team after her calls to the city of Cleveland about the house across the street led to no results. “We pay taxes, can...
Cuyahoga County BOE makes last-minute changes to polling locations
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has made changes to polling locations ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections to 29 precincts in seven different cities.
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
Ex-Cleveland Clinic President Dr. Toby Cosgrove joins surgical intelligence company in advisory role
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Dr. Toby Cosgrove, the former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, has agreed to support surgical intelligence company Theator in “reimagining how health care systems can improve the quality of surgical care,” according to a social media post. Cosgrove, who retired from Cleveland Clinic at...
New concepts for future of Burke Lakefront
City of Cleveland is evaluating the future of Burke Lakefront Airport.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb changes rules for leaf raking, angering City Council
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced Wednesday that residents in areas with large amounts of leaves must now bag them for pickup, rather than just rake them to the curb. The change, the administration said, will affect about one-third of the city. In other areas, residents...
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announces several voting location changes ahead of Nov. 8 midterms
CLEVELAND — With the Nov. 8 midterms just four days away, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has announced several voting location changes for residents across seven cities. Officials say the changes affect more than 24,000 voters in Berea, Cleveland, North Olmsted, Solon, South Euclid, University Heights, and Warrensville...
‘We heard you’: Cleveland reverses policy, will pick up leaves after backlash from residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is reversing course on one of its recent policies. After receiving negative responses from Cleveland residents, Mayor Justin Bibb said the city’s leaf-collection policy will return to high-generation neighborhoods. “I appreciate the feedback we’ve received from residents and members of council,”...
Unions for city employees protest for better wages outside Cleveland City Hall
City services like trash pickup and snow removal may come to a halt if city employees don’t get the equal pay they’re demanding.
Cleveland Police claim 'substantial, sustained success' with consent decree
The City of Cleveland released its 12th status report this week, detailing how the Division of Police is faring under the consent decree.
Shortage of drivers to transport homeless students at Akron Public Schools
One of Northeast Ohio's largest school districts reports it's facing a shortage in two critical areas, yellow school bus drivers and independent contractors hired to transport homeless students and students with different needs to and from school.
Step Forward program aims to help with heating assistance
CLEVELAND — Step Forward is an organization that aims to help with utility bill assistance for residents in the Greater Cleveland area. The organization has already received many calls for help with gas and electric bills this fall. They had 33,000 calls in one month, which is 28% higher than the number they received at the same time last year.
Summit County launches pilot program to introduce minority students to legal education, careers
AKRON, Ohio – Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Akron Municipal Court Judge David Hamilton and Akron Public Schools have launched a new pilot program, Raising the Bar, to introduce students to legal education and career opportunities. The program aims to help address racial and ethnic disparities at law schools...
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
