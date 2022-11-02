Read full article on original website
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $428,500
Located within the newer section of the desirable Curtis Pond subdivision, this 2016 Charleston-style 4BR/2.5BW home is truly beautiful. Home has been meticulously maintained & is ready for a new owner! Over 2600 square feet of usable living space, 116 Gilden Way features 4 oversized bedrooms including a spacious loft, perfect for entertaining! Main floors feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint & tasteful styling! Crown molding throughout--tray ceiling in both dining and primary bedroom! Enjoy the oversized kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless-steel appliances and a 5-burner gas range. Large family room features gas-fireplace and natural light throughout. Full-size laundry room on upper level! Primary bedroom hosts private balcony perfect for coffee in the mornings. Primary bath features garden tub, stand-alone shower and large walk-in closet! Entertain in private fully-fenced backyard along with fun pergola and new cover. This home is beautiful!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $379,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN DOWNTOWN TROUTMAN ON WOODED ¾ ACRE LOT! Enjoy living in the heart of Troutman walking distance to schools & downtown area! Quiet street w/views of a beautiful pond. Home features open floor plan w/ HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen w/ample cabinet storage, island w/room for seating, quartz countertops, SS appliances, subway tile backsplash & walk in pantry. Sliding door to access back concrete patio backyard. Master suite up w/large walk in closet, double sink vanity w/ tile shower walls & flooring & privacy toilet. Upstairs features 2 br, hall bathroom w/tile flooring, linen closet & tiled laundry room. Landing area at top of steps w/space for 2 desks. Huge bonus room w/double door entry! Minutes from I77. Many upgraded features such as spray foam insulation, quartz countertops, comfort height/elongated toilets! Home includes 2 garage door remotes w/ Wi-Fi enabled door & keyless pad. Seller offering $5k closing cost credit with acceptable offer.
Hiddenite Center classes
Register now for The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s painted barn quilt class being held Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will paint a 2’ x...
Statesville man charged with fleeing traffic stop
A 19-year-old Statesville man was charged after authorities said he fled a traffic stop on Oct. 25. Anthony James Sadler of Cambridge Place, was charged with felony counts of flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, speeding, registration plate not displayed and no operator’s license and infractions of driving left of center, failure to stop at steady red light, failure to stop at a stop sign and unsafe traffic movement. A magistrate set bond at $45,000.
Father, daughter duo to perform at Music Speaks event
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the November Music Speaks event featuring the father and daughter performance from Dirk and Daelyn Dowell. The event will be held Nov. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings...
Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
Carolina Caring helps teen fulfill wish to take cousin to pumpkin patch
When the autumn leaves and breeze roll in and everyone gets in the mood for everything “pumpkin,” who doesn’t want to visit a pumpkin patch? Those gleaming big and small balls of orange seem to call out to us to take them home and celebrate this beautiful time of the year.
Iredell sheriff: Man broke into four homes, assaulted one person
A man was arrested after he was found in a homeowner’s living room Wednesday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Mauricio Samuel Christian, 35, of Rougement, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor counts of attempt to break and enter, breaking and entering, assault and resisting a public officer. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville lone Iredell team at home in the 1st Rd of the playoffs
The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs begin tonight. The following is a glance at matchups involving Iredell County teams:. 4A WESTNo. 31 Southwest Guilford at No. 2 MooresvilleRecords: Cowboys 5-5; Blue Devils 9-1 Outlook: Southwest Guilford’s offense features a 2-1 run-pass ratio. Three players each have better...
BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: West Iredell upsets another higher seed, advances
MONROE—West Iredell did it again. The Warriors, seeded 25th in the 3A West, knocked off No. 9 seed Central Academy in the second round of the playoffs Thursday night, prevailing 2-0. They beat No. 8 seed Atkins in round one. Chris Mayo scored a goal on a Josue Rodriguez...
Performing Arts Live Iredell's concert to feature Sons of Serendip
Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2A22-2A23 season continues with classical crossover artists, Sons Of Serendip on Nov. 12 at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School. Sons of Serendip is a musical ensemble of four men who became friends in graduate school at Boston University. Through a series of seemingly random life events, they formed a group which became a finalist on season nine of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” They revisited NBC when they competed on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.”
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
North Carolina Baroque Orchestra to perform at fundraiser concert
Do you enjoy music, conversation, wine, appetizers and more?. Then you are invited to join the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra for a fun afternoon fundraiser benefitting the orchestra. Directed by Frances Blaker, the event will be Nov. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at The Hurt Hub, 210 Delburg St., Davidson. Cost...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville asks residents to weigh in on strategic plan and city's future
The City of Statesville is asking residents a simple question: What do you want?. And while the community survey it is asking residents to fill out is actually more than a dozen questions, City Manager Ron Smith said the goal is to give city hall a better idea of what residents expect and want from the city.
North Iredell ready for another crack at the state title
North Iredell is back in the 3A state volleyball final. It’s certainly something to be thrilled about, and the Raiders rightfully are. Make no mistake about it, though. Returning was never the ultimate goal entering the season. Not with the wealth of talent that returned from the 2021 state runner-up team.
12th annual Turkey Trot 5K to break the cycle of poverty
Mooresville Area Christian Mission (The Mission) will hold its 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, at 8 a.m. at 266 N. Broad St. All ages are welcome to participate and are encouraged to dress in their favorite Thanksgiving or Christmas attire. “The...
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
