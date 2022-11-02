Effective: 2022-11-05 14:29:00 Expires: 2022-11-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding and mudslides caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. * WHEN...Until 345 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms quickly approaching these areas. . This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, with additional mudslides possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Yauco, Sabana Grande, Lajas, Guanica, Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Monte Grande, Puerto Real, Palomas, Liborio Negron Torres, La Parguera, Lluveras, Fuig, Betances, Maria Antonia, Boqueron, Pole Ojea and Palmarejo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

