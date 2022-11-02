ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Washington Examiner

US allies must shut down Chinese police stations

Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
NBC News

Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia

A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...

