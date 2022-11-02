Read full article on original website
Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls
A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Chilling moment wall of Chinese ‘stormtroopers’ in hazmat suits block locked-down workers fleeing Chinese iPhone factory
THIS is the chilling moment a wall of Chinese stormtroopers blocked workers fleeing from the world's largest iPhone factory that has been forced into lockdown. Footage captured the moment hundreds of escaping employees were met by a wall of officials donning hazmat suits on Tuesday. Staff at the Foxconn factory...
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer | Rana Mitter
As the leader enters his third term, there are increasing signs that the country is turning inwards, replacing the outside world with cyber ‘reality’
Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks as he warns Nato against ‘global catastrophe’ – as it happened
Russian president says any direct clash with Nato troops would be ‘global catastrophe’ as he says 220,000 will be called up
Best Place to Survive Nuclear War in the U.S.
Biden recently said Russia may be leading the world into nuclear "Armageddon," while Elon Musk tweeted that "nuclear war probability is rising rapidly."
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
A man in China was hospitalized after he ate a whole, live crab to 'take revenge for my daughter' after it pinched her
The man told doctors that his "daughter was pinched by a small crab, so I got angry and put it into my mouth for revenge," per local reports.
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Washington Examiner
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie
For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Washington Examiner
US allies must shut down Chinese police stations
Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...
Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong
Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper
You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
Missing grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot-long python in Indonesia, officials say
A search party located the python and found the missing Indonesian grandmother inside the snake after dissecting the reptile.
Dozens of scientists poached from US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West
DOZENS of scientists have been poached from a US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West. They've gone on to help Beijing build world-ending warheads, drones, camouflage and quiet submarines. According to a new report, 162 Chinese scientists who worked on top secret research at Los...
Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia
A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...
