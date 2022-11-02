Read full article on original website
Twitter launches $8 blue tick subscription service
Twitter has launched a subscription service allowing users to buy blue-tick verification for a monthly fee of $7.99 (£7) in a significant change under its new owner, Elon Musk. The system was designed to help users identify authentic and influential users on the platform, including government figures, sports stars,...
Twitter prepares to roll out new paid subscription service that includes blue checkmark
Twitter on Saturday launched an updated version of its iOS app that promises to allow users to pay a monthly subscription to receive a blue checkmark on their profiles, a feature that Elon Musk, the company's new owner, has proposed as a way to fight spam on the platform.
Twitter users can get blue check in $8 monthly subscription
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform’s verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue check next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” So far, verified accounts do not appear to be losing their checks. Anyone being able to get the blue check could lead to confusion...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: Twitter layoffs begin
Twitter's massive layoffs, Samsung Galaxy S23 launch window, Chess cheating controversy, and more tech news today!. 😱 Happy Friday! Today we have a bit of news that should surprise absolutely no one regarding the future of Twitter. I’m glad I haven’t invested much time in the platform because Y I K E S.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮 PSVR 2 price shock
Key PSVR 2 details, a Super Mario Bros trick, and more in today's edition. 🙋♂️ Good morning! I’ve been looking at getting a bicycle because running definitely isn’t for me and I need to find the motivation to exercise regularly. It’s either that or getting back on the jiu-jitsu mat every week.
Android Authority
Samsung apparently knows Apple's first foldable won't be an iPhone
The Android phone maker expects Apple's first foldable device in 2024. Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable tablet or notebook in 2024. The company’s prediction (or knowledge) refutes previous claims that such a device would launch in 2025. Samsung is reportedly aware that Apple’s first foldable device...
10 words Americans often mispronounce, according to a new study
The study uncovered 10 tongue-twisting terms that Americans seemingly don’t know how to say, based on the average number of monthly Google searches for “How to pronounce [X].”
People Are Sharing The Things They Like Less And Less As They Get Older, And NGL, It's A Little Depressing
"Driving. I used to drive to do fun stuff like pick up my friends, go places I wanted to be, or just cruise during the night and enjoy the air. Now I drive to work. Even though my car is a million times more fun to drive, I'm perpetually annoyed."
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
RIP Google Hangouts. You will be missed. Welcome to the 457th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. The EU’s Digital Markets Act is going into a six-month implementation phase. Basically, if a company is identified as a gatekeeper, it has to open up its services and platforms. Some apps and services might need to be changed, including Google Play, iMessage, and others. Keep an eye out, and let’s see what happens.
Android Authority
I wish the Pixel Watch app was as powerful as the Galaxy Watch app
Google went 80% of the way to make this app awesome, then stopped. Google is phasing out the old generic Wear OS app that was compatible with all smartwatches running its operating system. Starting with Wear OS 3.0, every smartwatch maker will have to build their own companion app, including Google itself. That’s why you have to download a new app on your phone when setting up the new Pixel Watch. And although that app is leaps and bounds ahead of the previous Wear OS app, it still is, in my opinion, lagging behind the companion app Samsung provides for its wearables.
Android Authority
Samsung Dropship promises easier cross-platform file sharing
Samsung's latest Good Lock module has a number of limitations though. Samsung Korea has announced a new Good Lock module called Dropship. This tool enables easier file-sharing across Android, iOS, and the web. It does have a few significant limitations, though. Android devices have Nearby Share and interoperable OEM-branded solutions...
Android Authority
Samsung tells iPhone users it's "time to get off the fence" in hilarious new ad
Samsung's new ad pokes fun at Apple's lack of foldable phones. Samsung released a commercial mocking Apple for not having foldable phones till now. The funny ad shows iPhone users trying to convince a fellow Apple user not to jump over to Samsung’s side. “But on the Samsung side,...
Android Authority
The Pixel Watch is pretty cool, but I would never buy it
If you get one for free, you'll be happy. If you pay for it, you will probably be disappointed. We’ve been waiting years for Google to launch its first wearable. After all this time, we finally got what we wanted with the Google Pixel Watch, which launched earlier in October alongside the Google Pixel 7 series. It is, without a doubt, one of the most hyped tech products of 2022.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Most of you don't send voice notes on your phone
Voice notes are a fixture on mobile messaging apps, but do you send them?. Voice notes are a popular method of communicating in messaging apps (aside from sending texts), allowing for more intimacy and saving time for the sender. Google has even launched a voice message transcription feature on the Pixel 7 series, albeit limited to Google Messages.
Android Authority
Shows to watch it you can't get enough of The White Lotus on HBO
Rich people behaving badly, resorts, mysterious deaths, and more!. The 2021 HBO miniseries The White Lotus was such a hit that the premium cable network greenlit a second season, which is now airing. Or, you can stream it on HBO Max, along with season one. As you wait for new episodes, you may be looking for other shows like The White Lotus to stream. We’ve got you covered.
Android Authority
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro review: The Mi Band grows up
A super-sized version of an already fantastic budget fitness tracker. Xiaomi’s beloved line of Mi Band fitness trackers is synonymous with affordable pricing. What really makes them special, though, isn’t the low barrier of entry, it’s the value you get in return. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 nudged the series’ price up by around ~$10, but tweaks to the formula like a brighter, larger, always-on display and improved health tracking metrics ensured it was still a steal. But for the first time, it wasn’t the only option from the Beijing juggernaut. Xiaomi had a model with further upgrades and a smartwatch-styled look waiting in the wings.
Android Authority
AI image generator DALL-E is coming to your apps
Developers can now use OpenAI's API to integrate DALL-E into their apps. AI image generator DALL-E can now integrate directly into your apps through the new DALL-E API. Users now have full ownership rights of the images they create. Images can now be organized in multiple collections and shared publicly...
Android Authority
The Google Home app on the Pixel Watch is a good start, but I want more
Why can't I organize the list of devices or tap to turn on my TV?. The new Google Home app on Wear OS garnered a lot of interest before it launched on the new Pixel Watch and then made its way to other smartwatches in the Android ecosystem. For now, Google is clear about the app’s scope: A “Preview” notice is prominently displayed, just to ease you into the potential bugs and missing features. But preview or stable, we like dissecting Android-related novelties, so that’s what we’re going to do.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 Pro's Super Res Zoom: Here's what it is and how to use it
Its level of detail rivals professional photographic equipment. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best camera phones out there. Its dedicated 48MP telephoto camera is capable of 5x optical zoom and gives you an effective 30x zoom level combined with its Super Res Zoom enhancement. When you combine that kind of telephoto power with the Pixel 7 Pro’s low-light photography and Macro Focus features, it becomes obvious why people are praising the new device so highly. Even if you used a DSLR, you would need to haul around a bag full of lenses to take all the different kinds of photographs the Pixel 7 Pro can.
Android Authority
The Amazon Kindle 2022 is worthy of a place in your pocket (or your carry on)
Store even more in the same minimal space. I received my very first Kindle over a decade ago as a Christmas gift. My then-boyfriend rightfully pegged me for a nerd and introduced me to the convenience of e-book readers. If we learned anything from Beauty and the Beast, it’s that you can probably count on a library to make a girl swoon.
