Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
Pete Rose Is Set To Make Bizarre History
Most people with passing knowledge of baseball understand the trouble that Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose got himself into after his playing days were over. It doesn’t require much of an explanation, but Rose, the all-time MLB hits leader, is banned from baseball for illegally wagering on games as both a player and manager.
Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5
Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate. Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.
This Day in Braves History: November 3rd
1928 - Voters in Massachusetts approve Sunday baseball in Boston, provided that Braves Field is more than 1,000 feet from a church. This leaves Pennsylvania as the only state with no Sunday baseball in the major leagues. 1960 - Warren Spahn finishes second in Cy Young voting to Vern Law,...
ESPN analyst says Randy Johnson tipped pitches his whole career
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. may or may not have been tipping pitches during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night. If he was, he would be in pretty good company. All the talk of McCullers tipping pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies led to an old clip...
Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022
The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
Braves News: Dansby Swanson, Fall League, more
Keith Law released his top 50 2023 free agents list, which aggressively rated Dansby Swanson at third and argued for a deal approaching $200 million for the Braves’ 2022 shortstop. This sparked a conversation about the merits of handing Swanson a deal of that magnitude in comparison to the expected large contracts for some of the other star shortstop free agent options like Carlos Correa or Trea Turner. Meanwhile Braves’ prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cal Conley are candidates for the Arizona Fall League all-star team, as Malloy in particular has had a very impressive season.
Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence
Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
Mets teammate drops promising hint about Jacob deGrom free agency
Jacob deGrom has made clear that he intends to opt out of his contract this winter, meaning the New York Mets will have to pay him significantly if they want him back in 2023. The good news for the Mets is, at least according to one player, the mutual interest is there.
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Ronald Acuna Jr. ‘pleading’ with Braves to let him play in Venezuelan Winter League
Ronald Acuna Jr. has returned to his hometown in La Guaira, Venezuela for the offseason, which he does every year. The soon-to-be 25-year-old is entering his first healthy offseason since injuring his ACL during the 2021 season, and he’s eager to play in the Venezuelan Winter League, but the club told David O’Brien of The Athletic that he is only going to be working out with the Tiburones de La Guaira.
Jose Altuve Hypes Up Jeremy Pena In A Must-See Way
The Houston Astros lost a franchise icon in Carlos Correa when he chose to sign with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason. But they had somebody waiting in the wings who was ready to claim the job for his own in Jeremy Pena. During the regular season, Pena hit .253...
Watch: Mets SP Chris Bassitt seems to confirm opt-out plans
Bassitt was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets in March in exchange for prospects Adam Oller and J.T. Ginn. In mid-May, Bassitt and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million contract only days ahead of his scheduled arbitration hearing. The deal included a $19 million...
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 2nd Cy Young Award
On Nov. 3, 1965, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax won a second Cy Young Award, two years after earning the first of his storied career. Only one pitcher in MLB won the Cy Young during that time, unlike today where one from each league is recognized with the honor. But despite there only being one winner, Koufax was the unanimous selection of the 1965 Cy Young Award, receiving 20 of the 20 votes.
