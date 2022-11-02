Read full article on original website
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Seventh Straight Fueled By ‘Fight For Each Other’
The Boston Bruins never trailed in their game with the New York Rangers on Thursday night, ending up taking home a commanding 5-2 win from Madison Square Garden — but a spark was needed before they could break away in the third period. After completely dominating the first period,...
Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself
David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
Milbury: Don Sweeney has ‘some work ahead of him’ despite Bruins’ hot start
During his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury explained why Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney still has some work to do despite his team’s red-hot start.
Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Explains Reasoning Behind Nick Foligno’s Nickname
During the first intermission Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko revealed he has a nickname for linemate Nick Foligno. The youngster and the wise, older veteran have already developed a tight bond, so much so that Lauko calls Foligno “Uncle Nick.”. It’s pretty clear...
Bruins Reveal Specific Injury Timeline For Derek Forbort
After coming into the season dealing with a pile of injuries, the Boston Bruins are faced with them again. While David Krejci and Craig Smith appear to be on the mend and close to returning, the same can’t be said about defenseman Derek Forbort. The Bruins announced Thursday night...
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
FOX Sports
Bruins play the Maple Leafs on 7-game win streak
Boston Bruins (10-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their seven-game win streak going when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 5-4-2 record overall and a 1-1-0 record in...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Good to go Saturday
Krejci (upper body) will be back in the lineup Saturday against Toronto, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. Krejci missed three games after he was injured Oct. 27 against Detroit. He is expected to replace Jakub Lauko in the lineup. Krejci has two goals and six assists in eight games this season.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Puts up power-play helper
Kessel registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Kessel had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period. The assist ended Kessel's three-game point drought -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since setting the NHL ironman record Oct. 25. The 35-year-old winger has four points, 24 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. He saw a season-low 9:15 of ice time Thursday, and he's been seeing third-line minutes at even strength lately, so he's not a particularly intriguing option in fantasy at this stage.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings
The red-hot Boston Bruins will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday’s contest against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Bruins, fresh off an overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, continue to deal with injuries as goaltender Jeremy Swayman, forwards David Krejci and Craig Smith along with defenders Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort all out of the lineup. Boston coach Jim Montgomery, however, will be sticking with the forward pairings that helped Boston win its 10th game of the season Tuesday.
How ‘Selfless’ Tomas Nosek Has Helped Bruins Despite Scoreless Drought
The Boston Bruins have 16 different goal scorers going into their Thursday night game against the New York Rangers. Tomas Nosek is not one of them. It’s not for lack of effort, though. In fact, Nosek nearly potted the game-winner in the Bruins’ eventual 6-5 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, but Nosek rang the post and remained scoreless through Boston’s first 10 games.
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls brace for home-and-home set vs. Raptors
DeMar DeRozan will see a lot of his former team on Sunday when his Chicago Bulls visit the Toronto Raptors
FOX Sports
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado
Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -261, Blue Jackets +211; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche.
Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Bruins Star Charlie McAvoy
First-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery admitted he was playing “coy” when it came to Brad Marchand’s return from injury well ahead of the originally anticipated schedule. Could Montgomery be pulling the same trick when it comes to Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy? After all, McAvoy, who...
Yardbarker
Pierre Engvall Latest to Center Third Line as Maple Leafs as Team Looks for Reliable Forward Group, Where to Watch Game vs. Bruins
Pierre Engvall is the latest Toronto Maple Leafs forward to make a play for the club's hole in the third-line center position. A spot occupied by Alex Kerfoot for the first six games of the regular season, his move to play left-wing with the top-six forward group has left head coach Sheldon Keefe continuing to tinker with the position.
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring win streak into matchup with the Canadiens
Vegas Golden Knights (10-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-5-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to prolong a six-game win streak with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 3-2-0 record in home games and a 5-5-1...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Swipes bag in loss
Harper went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Harper had a quiet night offensively, as did the rest of the Philadelphia offense, but he was able to steal second off pitcher Cristian Javier and catcher Christian Vazquez in the second inning. The steal marked his 12th of the season in 16 attempts and his first of the postseason. The 30-year-old will look to get back in the hit column Thursday night during the crucial Game 5 in the 2-2 series. Harper is slated to face righty Justin Verlander in Game 5 -- he is 3-for-8 lifetime against Verlander.
