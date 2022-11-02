Read full article on original website
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
iheart.com
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Shot
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot after a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck he was traveling in during a protest march over early voting on Thursday (November 3), the Associated Press reports. Party official Asad Umar confirmed that Khan was wounded in the leg, but wasn't...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Shadab Khan-inspired Pakistan beat South Africa to avoid elimination
Pakistan 185-9 (20 overs): Shadab 52 (22), Iftikhar 51 (35); Nortje 4-41 South Africa 108-9 (14 overs): Bavuma 36 (19); Shaheen 3-14 Pakistan won by 33 runs (DLS) Pakistan boosted their slim hopes of progressing in the Men's T20 World Cup with a brilliantly frenetic win against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
France 24
England and New Zealand set up Women's Rugby World Cup final showdown
Top seeds England absorbed a fierce challenge from Canada to prevail 26-19 before the defending champion Black Ferns delighted their Eden Park home crowd with a 25-24 defeat of France. Both matches were decided in the dying moments, bringing to life a tournament that had largely been dominated by mismatches,...
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
prestigeonline.com
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
Shadab Khan stars to keep Pakistan T20 semis hopes alive
SYDNEY (AP) — Pakistan stayed in contention for the T20 World Cup semifinals after beating South Africa by 33 runs in a rain-affected match on Thursday. South Africa would have clinched a top-four berth with a win, and has a last chance on Sunday against the Netherlands. Pakistan has...
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi resigns, slams selectors
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Mohammad Nabi resigned as Afghanistan captain on Friday after his team exited the Twenty20 World Cup without a win. The all-rounder said he would still be available as a player. Nabi criticized his team’s preparations for the tournament. He also said his disagreements with selectors...
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
BBC
Luis Sinisterra: Leeds' Colombia international expected to be out until after World Cup
Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup with a foot injury, says manager Jesse Marsch. The Colombia international sustained the injury during Leeds' 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in October. The 23-year-old missed his side's Premier League win over Liverpool on...
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
US News and World Report
China Will Support Pakistan in Stabilising Its Financial Situation - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue to support Pakistan as it tries to stabilise its financial situation, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday, during a visit by Pakistan's prime minister to Beijing. Pakistan had been struggling with a balance of payments crisis even before devastating floods...
getnews.info
Indian Visa Application Process – Details of Visa provided by India
Foreign visitors wishing to visit India require a visa to enter the country. In 2014, India introduced an electronic visa system that simplified the process of obtaining a visa to visit the country. Currently, citizens from more than hundred countries can easily get their India e-Visa by filling out an online form and providing some biographical details. Visa on Arrival is part of the e-Visa India program. Any traveler arriving in India with a valid India e-Visa will also receive a Visa on arrival in the form of a sticker. Indian Visa on Arrival is a new e-Visa that allows prospective visitors to apply for the visa without having to visit the Embassy of India. This new Indian Visa on Arrival or Indian E-Visa as it is also known can be applied for online, is available for many more countries and is the easiest and most convenient way to visit India.
stadiumjourney.com
Record Crowd at T20 Cricket World Cup
A record crowd packed the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup currently under way in Australia for one of the biggest rivalries in world sport (literally and figuratively); India versus Pakistan. 90,293 fans crammed into the great coliseum that is the MCG, Australia’s largest sporting stadium. This...
Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Kenya’s president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and urgent”...
Imran Khan, former Pakistan leader and cricket star, shot in "clear assassination attempt"
Pakistan's cricket star-turned prime minister Imran Khan was shot on Thursday as an assailant opened fire on his vehicle in an apparent assassination attempt. Representatives for the ex-premier told CBS News he was hit in the foot and or the lower leg, and his injuries were not life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital in Lahore for treatment.
Thousands of Migrant Workers Died in Qatar’s Extreme Heat. The World Cup Forced a Reckoning
Preparation for the World Cup has brought global attention to the deadly perils of working in extreme temperatures.
BBC
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
