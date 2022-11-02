Read full article on original website
Police found 5 dead while investigating reports of shooting in Charles Co.
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department are investigating an incident in Charles County that killed five people. Around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. Police say when...
Police: Armed suspect who robbed 7-Eleven in Manassas on the run
Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who -- according to police -- was armed when they robbed a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Missing Fairfax County man found dead hours away in another Virginia county
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County was found dead more than three hours away in Gloucester County, Virginia on Halloween, according to authorities. Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office responded to Providence Road, not far from Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, around 4:22 p.m. Monday...
Shooter sends bullets into homes, car over series of nights in Fairfax County
CENTREVILLE, Va. — A number of shots were fired in the last days of October in Fairfax County, striking two homes and a car in Centreville, according to detectives. A total of six incidents were reported from Oct. 23 through Oct. 30 and police currently believe they are related. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Fairfax Police investigating 6 reports of shots fired in Centreville area
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating six instances of gunshots reported in the Centreville area in the last two weeks -- most of which came from the same block.
Woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Route 123 in Lorton
(Updated at 3 p.m.) A 76-year-old woman from Alexandria has died following a two-car crash on the Ox Road stretch of Route 123 in Lorton. On Wednesday evening (Nov. 2), Rachelle Bernice Feth was turning left onto southbound Ox Road from Blu Steel Way when a 2008 Volkswagen Golf going north on Ox Road collided with her 2013 Toyota Camry, the Fairfax County Police Department said yesterday.
Man injured in stabbing inside Alexandria post office
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was found stabbed inside a U.S. Postal Service office in Alexandria early Friday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to Richmond Highway and Frye Road after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area.
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
Leesburg 7-Eleven theft suspect identified
According to the Leesburg Police Department, the man pictured walked into the 7-Eleven on the 100 block of Dry Mill Road SW on Saturday, Oct. 29. He was then seen by security cameras taking a wallet that had been left behind by someone else and putting it in his pocket.
Police arrest second teen, a 15-year-old, in shooting of Commanders running back
WASHINGTON — A second teen has been arrested in connection to the August shooting that left Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson injured, according to DC Police. On Wednesday, a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was arrested for their involvement in the shooting that...
15-year-old killed in shooting in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The shooting was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of 7th Street NW. When officers arrived, they found the teen unconscious and not breathing in an...
Washington County Man Found Dead In Home With Lab & Chemicals
Family members say they hadn’t spoken to the man in several day. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- A Washington County man was found dead inside a residence on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 3 after his family requested a welfare check. The man was identified as 60-year-old Bradley Ray Roberts of...
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide
Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
UPDATE-Situation Resolved–Frederick Police-Said To Avoid 700 Blk Of Wembly Drive
UPDATE- Fredrick Police say the situation has resolved and one person was taken into custody. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police are asking the public to avoid the 700 Block of Wembly Drive. Heavy police presence is in the area, and authorities ask everyone to stay away until the...
1 Injured After Vehicle Collision With Utility Pole
One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle collision in the Olney/Laytonsville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. MCFRS responded to a collision with entrapment at Olney-Laytonsville Road and Dorsey Road, Piringer wrote on Twitter at 7:25 p.m....
