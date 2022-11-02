ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

13News Now

Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Route 123 in Lorton

(Updated at 3 p.m.) A 76-year-old woman from Alexandria has died following a two-car crash on the Ox Road stretch of Route 123 in Lorton. On Wednesday evening (Nov. 2), Rachelle Bernice Feth was turning left onto southbound Ox Road from Blu Steel Way when a 2008 Volkswagen Golf going north on Ox Road collided with her 2013 Toyota Camry, the Fairfax County Police Department said yesterday.
LORTON, VA
WUSA9

Man injured in stabbing inside Alexandria post office

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was found stabbed inside a U.S. Postal Service office in Alexandria early Friday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to Richmond Highway and Frye Road after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Leesburg 7-Eleven theft suspect identified

According to the Leesburg Police Department, the man pictured walked into the 7-Eleven on the 100 block of Dry Mill Road SW on Saturday, Oct. 29. He was then seen by security cameras taking a wallet that had been left behind by someone else and putting it in his pocket.
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

15-year-old killed in shooting in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The shooting was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of 7th Street NW. When officers arrived, they found the teen unconscious and not breathing in an...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville

Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
ROCKVILLE, MD
theriver953.com

Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide

Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
mymcmedia.org

1 Injured After Vehicle Collision With Utility Pole

One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle collision in the Olney/Laytonsville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. MCFRS responded to a collision with entrapment at Olney-Laytonsville Road and Dorsey Road, Piringer wrote on Twitter at 7:25 p.m....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
