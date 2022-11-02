Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to vehicle fire along I-85 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 impacting traffic. Officials said the vehicle on fire is a semi-truck without a trailer that stopped near mile marker 14. This situation is still developing as crews work to clean...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a structure fire near Wren School Road and Moore Road. Officials were unable to release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp raises new flag amid calls for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Confederate group raised a new flag near I-85 this week as Spartanburg County officials continue their calls for the flagpole to come down. The Adam Washington Ballenger Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans recently raised a version of the South Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of driver killed after car was hit by piece of a tractor-trailer on I-85 in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 49-year-old man died at the hospitalafter being hit by a piece of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Larry L. Thomas II, 49, of Virginia, died Thursday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Spartanburg County Corner Rusty Clevenger said.
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Spartanburg, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle Friday night in Spartanburg, according to Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive, Clevenger said. According to Clevenger, Burt...
WYFF4.com
Two shot leaving one dead in Anderson shooting, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Two were shot, leaving one dead and the other injured, according to Anderson police chief Jim Stewart. Stewart said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Plantation Road in the city limits of Anderson. The victim who died was shot in the chest and...
OSHA releases investigation on South Carolina recycling plant where man ‘disappeared’
The recycling plant where a local man went missing while operating a shredding machine was cited by SC OSHA for additional safety violations after an investigation following the disappearance.
South Carolina man linked to thefts of more than 2 dozen golf carts in 2 counties
An Upstate man is accused of stealing 28 golf carts.
WYFF4.com
First responders 'Light 'Em Up' to show support for South Carolina trooper hit by car
GREENVILLE, S.C. — First responder agencies from across the Upstate joined together to honor a South Carolina trooperwho was hit by a car during a traffic stop last month. The "Light 'Em Up" event honored South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Devin Kugler. Kugler has been at Greenville Memorial Hospital...
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames closes part of I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer fire closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 85 in the Upstate Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles during the evening commute. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on I-85 south at mile marker 15, which is near the Highway 187 exit,...
live5news.com
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County mother describes drive-by shooting at her home, with kids inside
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — Keri French is a mother of four, currently living in Williamston. French said she and her children were at home Wednesday night when bullets started to pass through her house. "I didn’t know why they were trying to kill me and my entire family,” French said....
FOX Carolina
Dog recovering at Upstate shelter after being ‘shot and left for dead’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said their shelter recently took in a dog that was in desperate need of help after being shot somewhere in south Georgia. Officials said even though the shelter was full when someone told them about Nate, they found a way to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the woman who was reported missing on Thursday. They added that she was safe!. Deputies said the woman was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man creates drivable car that looks like Krabby Patty car
GREER, S.C. — Have you seen a hamburger driving around the Upstate area of South Carolina?. If so you are probably left with a lot of questions. When pictures and video started showing up on social media we had to find out more. (Video above was captured when the...
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased.
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the 6,000 SF retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased. Creative Home Furnishings, a home furniture store, leased 4,200 SF of retail space and was represented by Bobby Hines of Spencer/Hines Properties. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties represented the landlord.
