Pickens, SC

FOX Carolina

Crews responding to vehicle fire along I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 impacting traffic. Officials said the vehicle on fire is a semi-truck without a trailer that stopped near mile marker 14. This situation is still developing as crews work to clean...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a structure fire near Wren School Road and Moore Road. Officials were unable to release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle Friday night in Spartanburg, according to Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive, Clevenger said. According to Clevenger, Burt...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Two shot leaving one dead in Anderson shooting, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Two were shot, leaving one dead and the other injured, according to Anderson police chief Jim Stewart. Stewart said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Plantation Road in the city limits of Anderson. The victim who died was shot in the chest and...
ANDERSON, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the woman who was reported missing on Thursday. They added that she was safe!. Deputies said the woman was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court.
gsabizwire.com

Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased.

Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the 6,000 SF retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased. Creative Home Furnishings, a home furniture store, leased 4,200 SF of retail space and was represented by Bobby Hines of Spencer/Hines Properties. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties represented the landlord.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

