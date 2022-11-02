Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticketsome have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel in...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
wtmj.com
Marinette Marine building biggest navy ship they’ve ever built
MILWAUKEE – How does the U.S. navy get their frigates? Well, somebody has to build them and one of those “somebodies” happens to be located right here in Wisconsin. Marinette Marine, located in Marinette, Wis., has “several contracts” with U.S. government to build new frigates for the navy.
CBS 58
Donald Driver to share ownership of 6 Cousins Subs locations in Fox Valley area
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Cousins Subs is teaming up with a Packers Hall of Famer -- Donald Driver!. As part of Cousins' re-investments outside of the Milwaukee area, Donald Driver and the company will share ownership of six previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Green Bay/Fox Valley area. Driver says the...
seehafernews.com
HFM Doctor Discusses Innovations in Hip and Knee Surgery
A Manitowoc native and 1988 Roncalli High School grad has developed 5 or 6 patents for devices that he uses in performing hip and knee surgery. Dr. Robert Limoni is with Holy Family Memorial Lakeshore Orthopaedics and was on WOMT’s Be My Guest earlier this year. Saying his passion...
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Quite a mix of live performances
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “Here we go again”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Quickly, Brad Spakowitz responds to inquiries about yesterday’s report on orphan crops -- specifically, ground cherries. And then, “Here we go again.” More space junk from China is falling to Earth Saturday. Where could it land? Brad shows you the map of possible crash sites.
94.3 Jack FM
‘Ship Happens’ In Downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Next time you’re stopped waiting in traffic because of a ship or train, you might find yourself thinking, “Ship happens.”. That’s because the Shipyard District, Inc. unveiled its new mural, “Ship Happens,” Tuesday night. The public artwork serves to...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
seehafernews.com
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Announces Three Promotions
Three members of the Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Team have been promoted. Brittany Penkwitz is now a Mortgage Loan Officer. Penkwitz has worked in the financial industry for over 5 years, in the Manitowoc and Green Bay markets after getting her bachelor’s degree from UW Stout. Mike Johnson was...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: New Franken man’s ultimate beer can collection
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people have a hobby, and for some it’s discovered later in life. A Brown County man was 65-years-old when he started collecting beer cans 25 years ago, and he hasn’t stopped. This week in Small Towns, we travel to New Franken to...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Theft from Howard business
Ron Johnson talks at Brown County GOP headquarters while Barnes rallies voters in Madison. School play based on "Elf" collects toys for children. A 7th grader in "Elf Jr.: The Musical" at Red Smith School had an idea... FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soaker of a weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. A...
wtaq.com
Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian
We learned more about the arrest of the 15-year-old suspected driver. Brad talks about rare, native plants that could help solve world hunger. Note: Director Charles Franklin misspoke on some poll numbers during our live interview. The graphics show the correct numbers. Updated: 1 hour ago. A 17-year-old boy died...
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay clerk sued over absentee voting law
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A lawsuit for Green Bay clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, was heard in court today, claiming she did not give the public access to view the absentee voting process. Under Wisconsin law, election observers can watch nearly every step of the voting process, including ballots being...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Gets Her Wish, Another Competency Exam Ordered
The woman charged with a high-profile homicide in Green Bay is getting her wish. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness requested another competency exam, and Judge Thomas Walsh granted it. While in court yesterday, the defense team noted that Schabusiness has been on suicide watch for two months and that her brother had...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay YMCA’s celebrate newly renovated Fitness & Wellness Centers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA’s east and west side locations celebrated the grand openings of its newly renovated Wellness Centers on Tuesday. The renovations have been in the works for the past two months for the Fitness and Wellness Centers at both locations.
