Green Bay, WI

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Marinette Marine building biggest navy ship they’ve ever built

MILWAUKEE – How does the U.S. navy get their frigates? Well, somebody has to build them and one of those “somebodies” happens to be located right here in Wisconsin. Marinette Marine, located in Marinette, Wis., has “several contracts” with U.S. government to build new frigates for the navy.
MARINETTE, WI
seehafernews.com

HFM Doctor Discusses Innovations in Hip and Knee Surgery

A Manitowoc native and 1988 Roncalli High School grad has developed 5 or 6 patents for devices that he uses in performing hip and knee surgery. Dr. Robert Limoni is with Holy Family Memorial Lakeshore Orthopaedics and was on WOMT’s Be My Guest earlier this year. Saying his passion...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Quite a mix of live performances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “Here we go again”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Quickly, Brad Spakowitz responds to inquiries about yesterday’s report on orphan crops -- specifically, ground cherries. And then, “Here we go again.” More space junk from China is falling to Earth Saturday. Where could it land? Brad shows you the map of possible crash sites.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

‘Ship Happens’ In Downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Next time you’re stopped waiting in traffic because of a ship or train, you might find yourself thinking, “Ship happens.”. That’s because the Shipyard District, Inc. unveiled its new mural, “Ship Happens,” Tuesday night. The public artwork serves to...
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Announces Three Promotions

Three members of the Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Team have been promoted. Brittany Penkwitz is now a Mortgage Loan Officer. Penkwitz has worked in the financial industry for over 5 years, in the Manitowoc and Green Bay markets after getting her bachelor’s degree from UW Stout. Mike Johnson was...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: New Franken man’s ultimate beer can collection

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people have a hobby, and for some it’s discovered later in life. A Brown County man was 65-years-old when he started collecting beer cans 25 years ago, and he hasn’t stopped. This week in Small Towns, we travel to New Franken to...
NEW FRANKEN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Theft from Howard business

Ron Johnson talks at Brown County GOP headquarters while Barnes rallies voters in Madison. School play based on "Elf" collects toys for children. A 7th grader in "Elf Jr.: The Musical" at Red Smith School had an idea... FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soaker of a weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. A...
HOWARD, WI
wtaq.com

Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian

We learned more about the arrest of the 15-year-old suspected driver. Brad talks about rare, native plants that could help solve world hunger. Note: Director Charles Franklin misspoke on some poll numbers during our live interview. The graphics show the correct numbers. Updated: 1 hour ago. A 17-year-old boy died...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay clerk sued over absentee voting law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A lawsuit for Green Bay clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, was heard in court today, claiming she did not give the public access to view the absentee voting process. Under Wisconsin law, election observers can watch nearly every step of the voting process, including ballots being...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Homicide Suspect Gets Her Wish, Another Competency Exam Ordered

The woman charged with a high-profile homicide in Green Bay is getting her wish. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness requested another competency exam, and Judge Thomas Walsh granted it. While in court yesterday, the defense team noted that Schabusiness has been on suicide watch for two months and that her brother had...
GREEN BAY, WI

