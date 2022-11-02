Read full article on original website
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
Tesla Stock Has Dropped More Than 35% Since Elon Musk First Said He'd Buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his bid to buy social network Twitter, shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
Fox Loses Legal Battle to Buy a Stake in FanDuel From Parent Company Flutter at a Lower Valuation
Fox lost a legal battle to buy an 18.6% stake in sports betting company FanDuel Group from its parent company Flutter at a reduced valuation. Should Fox exercise its option to take the stake, it would be at a price of at least $3.72 billion. The decision ends the more-than-yearlong...
Rocket Lab Launches Mission, But Calls Off Attempt to Catch Electron Booster With a Helicopter
Space company Rocket Lab called off its latest attempt at catching one of its Electron boosters with a helicopter, as the venture pursues reusability of its rockets. The company launched the "Catch Me If You Can" mission from its private facility in New Zealand on Friday. The primary goal of...
In Bankrupt Lebanon, Locals Mine Bitcoin and Buy Groceries With Tether, as $1 Is Now Worth 15 Cents
Once known for its stable and investment-friendly banking system, Lebanon has plunged into chaos as hyperinflation grips the country and banks force huge haircuts on dollar withdrawals. To make ends meet in a financial system that no longer makes sense, some Lebanese are mining bitcoin or storing wealth using the...
Most Britons think country has lost control of its border since Brexit: poll
Only 7% of Opinium respondents believe government is in control of situation in the English Channel
Companies Still Have Way Too Much Office Space, and They Can't Sell It
The amount of commercial real estate available for sub-lease is roughly equal to eight Amazon HQ2 towers. Other than high-use leases such as medical offices and laboratories, few lease holders can find buyers or tenants for unused office space. Companies that own their own campuses will likely wait out the...
Opinion: Ron Baron Explains His Investing Philosophy With Goal of Doubling His Money Every 5 to 6 Years
Ron Baron said he began investing during the 1970s, which was a tumultuous time. As a stockbroker, he recommended small-cap companies, such as Disney and McDonald's, and told clients to sell when the stocks doubled or tripled. But many of these stocks continued to climb. Now, having learned from this...
DraftKings Shares Tumble After Monthly Users Fall Short of Estimates
DraftKings stock sank 26% after the company reported monthly users for the quarter that fell short of estimates. The company raised its revenue forecasts for 2022. Shares of DraftKings closed down 28% on Friday after the sports betting company reported slower monthly customer growth in the third quarter that fell short of estimates.
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Prison-Like Center Puts Focus on UK's Response to Migrants
Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads. The children are...
Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?
With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...
Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market
Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Get Ready to ‘Pounce' When the Market Is Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Starbucks, Twilio, Carvana, DoorDash and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Starbucks — The Seattle-based coffee company jumped 8.48% after reporting quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations. Net sales rose 3.35 to $8.41 billion and Global same-store sales rose 7%. Twilio — Twilio's stock plunged 34.61% a day after the...
