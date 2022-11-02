Colin Cowherd always has a guy that knows a guy. He always has a source. They never have names, they never have faces—hell, most of the time they exist within the confines of his own imagination—but that doesn’t stop them from delivering scoops day-in, day-out. Take Thursday for example, when Cowherd dropped this nuclear bombshell much to the surprise of no one but his rapt and equally clueless peon. Buckle up for the breaking news folks.

