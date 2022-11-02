Read full article on original website
Pete Rose Is Set To Make Bizarre History
Most people with passing knowledge of baseball understand the trouble that Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose got himself into after his playing days were over. It doesn’t require much of an explanation, but Rose, the all-time MLB hits leader, is banned from baseball for illegally wagering on games as both a player and manager.
Analyst believes Braves' free agent SS Dansby Swanson should seek $30 million per season
When MLB free agency begins after the World Series, several All-Star shortstops will hit the open market, including Atlanta Braves Gold-Glover, Dansby Swanson. While the Braves would undoubtedly like to retain Swanson, they may need help to fit him into their budget after locking up the likes of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson to long-term deals.
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
Colin Cowherd delivers inside scoop that the MLB is banning the shift two months after the MLB banned the shift
Colin Cowherd always has a guy that knows a guy. He always has a source. They never have names, they never have faces—hell, most of the time they exist within the confines of his own imagination—but that doesn’t stop them from delivering scoops day-in, day-out. Take Thursday for example, when Cowherd dropped this nuclear bombshell much to the surprise of no one but his rapt and equally clueless peon. Buckle up for the breaking news folks.
Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5
Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate. Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.
Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence
Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
The Cardinals May Have A Star On Their Radar
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have some work to do this offseason following their early exit in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team won 93 games and clinched the National League Central in late September, but significant upgrades may be required if they want to compete with the best teams in baseball.
Report: Braves offered Dansby Swanson around $100 million
If you’re already tired of Dansby Swanson rumors, I apologize because we are just getting started. Just like last season with Freddie Freeman, new details surrounding conversations between Swanson and his potential suitors will emerge seemingly weekly. Most of it will be a whole lot of nothing, but this is one of the first nuggets revealed this offseason that carries some weight.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone answers burning question regarding Josh Donaldson’s future with the team
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone can’t blatantly say they will be trying to move on from Josh Donaldson this off-season, which would clear $21 million in base salary, but he suggested that the veteran third baseman simply had a down year in 2022. Boone spoke to the media...
Ronald Acuna Jr. ‘pleading’ with Braves to let him play in Venezuelan Winter League
Ronald Acuna Jr. has returned to his hometown in La Guaira, Venezuela for the offseason, which he does every year. The soon-to-be 25-year-old is entering his first healthy offseason since injuring his ACL during the 2021 season, and he’s eager to play in the Venezuelan Winter League, but the club told David O’Brien of The Athletic that he is only going to be working out with the Tiburones de La Guaira.
MLB free agency 2022: Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom latest contract projections
‘Tis the season to spend, and spend big. The 2022 World Series will end this weekend, after which all eyes will turn to the MLB Hot Stove as free agency heats up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Thursday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman identified potential...
