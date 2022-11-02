Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Garmin's top running watch just got beaten by Coros Apex 2
The Coros Apex 2 and Coros Apex 2 Pro have landed, boasting specs to rival some of the top trail-running watches around right now. Coros has always been something of an underdog compared to giants of the category, such as Garmin, and although we haven’t yet had the opportunity to review the watches in full, it’s likely at least one of them will end up on our best running watch list if their specs sheets are anything to go by.
TechRadar
How to watch My Policeman online: stream the romantic drama Harry Styles movie
Chart-topping musician and global superstar Harry Styles is attempting to take the movie world by storm, making his second appearance in a lead role in just as many months in My Policeman. The Amazon Original movie finds Styles playing a closeted copper navigating a fraught love triangle in 1950s Brighton, and the passion, betrayal and prejudice that follows. This R-rated drama is available to stream now exclusively on Amazon Prime, meaning it's free to watch to Amazon Prime members. You can watch My Policeman online for FREE with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
I'm an iPhone user and here's the Black Friday Apple Watch deals I'm hoping for
After years of enjoying my Samsung Galaxy phones, I switched back to the iPhone this year when I purchased my Apple iPhone 14 Pro. I had been using a Garmin Swim 2 fitness band for the summer, and that watch works fine with my new iPhone, but what I really want is to have a watch that matches my phone perfectly. That’s why at the upcoming Black Friday deals event I’m keeping an eye out for Black Friday smartwatch deals on Apple’s wearable, and here are the one I’d prefer.
TechRadar
Why the incredible Nikon Z9 won our camera of the year award
Every so often in tech, you see a passing of the torch from one technology to another – and that's what I saw when I was handed the Nikon Z9 for the first time. It wasn't quite as obvious as some of the technological step changes I've witnessed; the Z9 still looks like a massive DSLR from the 90s. But as soon as I started using the full-frame flagship, it was clear – the professional DSLR was dead, and mirrorless power had rocketed cameras into a new age.
TechRadar
Arlo's new Pro 5S offers top-of-the-line security features – if you can afford it
Arlo has a new Pro 5S 2K wireless camera coming soon that can be paired with the company's new security system to add more features. On the surface, the Pro 5S is almost identical to last year’s Pro 4 and we're not just talking about how it looks. The new camera can shoot video in 2K resolution (2048x1080 pixels) at a 160-degree angle, has HDR (high dynamic range) support, plus the same spotlight and siren combo seen on the older model. It even has Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support so you can switch between a 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz connection to have the strongest connection. The only real difference hardware-wise is the battery life which is now 30 percent longer, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Why the LG C2 won our TV of the year 2022, despite hot OLED competition
OLED TVs have an almost cult-like following among film fans for very good reason. They deliver rich blacks and in so doing provide a foundation that allows all other aspects of images – color, highlights, detail – to come forward in a bold and beautiful manner. The LG...
TechRadar
Buying a new TV for Black Friday? Make sure you have the right HDMI cables
OK, I admit it: I’m an idiot. Over the years my house has become infested with HDMI cables. Seriously, it looks like there’s been an explosion in an HDMI cable factory here. So, after amassing thousands (slight exaggeration) of HDMI cables, I thought I’d never have to buy one again. Oh, dear reader, how wrong I was.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
TechRadar
How to watch the AMD Radeon 7000 launch event
AMD revealed its “together we advance_gaming” livestream event, which will introduce Team Red’s latest in its AMD Radeon graphics cards, the 7000 series. For months now there have been both rumors and genuine information circulating about the gaming chips, and this event will definitely be showing off more about the RDNA 3 architecture.
TechRadar
The mysterious LG CS OLED TV explained, and why it's a Black Friday bargain
Hitting the sweet spot between price and performance, LG's C2 OLED TV range will likely top many tech reviewer’s lists of the best TVs of 2022. However, if you’ve had one sitting in your shopping cart while patiently waiting to see the Black Friday deals available come along, it may be time to pause for further thought.
TechRadar
Aussie PS5 stock alert: Amazon selling God of War Ragnarök console bundle
Arguably the most anticipated game of the year, God of War: Ragnarök is finally set to hit the shelves – and is already earning rave reviews. As our own Vic Hood wrote in her review, “the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War takes the threads from its predecessor and weaves them into a layered tapestry of emotive storytelling and brutality befitting the next chapter of Kratos and Atreus’ journey.”
TechRadar
Outdated Android and iOS phones could put US government workers at risk of attack
Many individuals working across US government agencies and organizations are using smartphones with outdated operating systems, putting both them and the organizations they work for at major risk of identity theft (opens in new tab), data leaks, and other forms of cybercrime. A report from cybersecurity experts Lookout analyzing some...
TechRadar
Is Nintendo Switch OLED worth it in 2022?
The Nintendo Switch OLED launched in October 2021, a little over a year ago. And while it boasts some pretty significant improvements over the base model, it wasn’t quite the upgrade many were after. While the Nintendo Switch OLED features a gorgeous 720p OLED screen – a more colorful,...
TechRadar
Get a great deal on this Shark Stratos vacuum ahead of Black Friday
We're still a couple of weeks out from the Black Friday deals bonanza, but plenty of deals are already up for grabs ahead of Black Friday proper – and if you're after an early Black Friday vacuum cleaner deal (opens in new tab) right now, then you're in luck.
TechRadar
T-Mobile rolled out a hot magenta smart suitcase, and I want it
Pop quiz: what do you get when a top phone carrier collaborates with a smart luggage brand? A super smart suitcase that’s designed to keep you connected. And, in this particular case, one that you can practically spot from 35,000 feet in the air. T-Mobile has collaborated with New...
TechRadar
Audio-Technica's two new record players are the epitome of retro cool
Audio-Technica has announced the welcome return of one of the company’s most striking device’s, after unveiling a rejigged version of the ’80s-tastic Sound Burger portable record player. First released in 1983 at the height of the portable audio boom, the AT770 Sound Burger (also known as the...
TechRadar
AMD Radeon 7000 launch live blog: the next-gen GPU war starts now
We're live at AMD's “together we advance_gaming”. Welcome to our AMD Radeon 7000 launch event live blog. AMD is hosting a big bash where it'll show off its next generation of graphics cards to take on Nvidia. This is an exciting time to be a PC gamer, not only...
TechRadar
Loewe's concrete OLED TV is the kind of weird design icon we need more of
Premium tech brand Loewe can often be relied on for strikingly unique design, but the German company is set to break completely new ground with its new 4K OLED TV the first to have its casing built from Syno-Stone. Coming in 55-inch and 65-inch variants, the 'iconic' TV range –...
TechRadar
I am a Samsung Galaxy owner and here's the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want
A smartwatch can be a great Black Friday deal, especially if you're shopping for a new phone as well. You can find bundles from Samsung, or discounts from major retailers on today's Galaxy Watch 5 models, watches from Fitbit, and other wearables that work well with your Samsung Galaxy S22.
TechRadar
How to use the improved Voice Access feature to control Windows 11
Microsoft has added a large number of accessibility tools and options to Windows over the years, and with the recent release of the first major update to Windows 11, the newest feature is Voice Access. Regardless of whether you have accessibility needs, this great feature can be used to control...
Comments / 0