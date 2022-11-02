Arlo has a new Pro 5S 2K wireless camera coming soon that can be paired with the company's new security system to add more features. On the surface, the Pro 5S is almost identical to last year’s Pro 4 and we're not just talking about how it looks. The new camera can shoot video in 2K resolution (2048x1080 pixels) at a 160-degree angle, has HDR (high dynamic range) support, plus the same spotlight and siren combo seen on the older model. It even has Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support so you can switch between a 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz connection to have the strongest connection. The only real difference hardware-wise is the battery life which is now 30 percent longer, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).

2 DAYS AGO