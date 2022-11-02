Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Dansby Swanson’s asking price, and if the Braves can afford it
The biggest free agent need for the Braves is, quite clearly, shortstop. Dansby Swanson is a free agent. Can they afford to keep him?. Dansby Swanson had his best offensive season when he needed to most. Atlanta lost Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Ronald Acuña’s return to normalcy was far from guaranteed.
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Pete Rose Is Set To Make Bizarre History
Most people with passing knowledge of baseball understand the trouble that Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose got himself into after his playing days were over. It doesn’t require much of an explanation, but Rose, the all-time MLB hits leader, is banned from baseball for illegally wagering on games as both a player and manager.
Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4
The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants
Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant. A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
MLB world reacts to Astros' World Series no-hitter
Baseball fans witnessed one of the rarest feats in the long history of the national pastime on Wednesday night – a no-hitter in the World Series.
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s fate is ‘100%’ decided, MLB insider says
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5
Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate. Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral
It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
Phillies Fan Who Ran On Field During Game 5 Leveled By Security
Citizen Bank Park erupted in boos and seemingly “a------“ chants while the fan ran around on the field.
Phillies Fans Spotted on Roof of Stadium During World Series Sparks Debate
Some fans will go to any lengths to watch their team play in the World Series, but some Philadelphia Phillies fans seemingly took this to new heights.
Astros ask Justin Verlander to keep Phillies down in Game 5
PHILADELPHIA — The Houston Astros are guaranteed at least one more game in their own ballpark. The goal now is
