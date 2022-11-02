ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency

The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
FanSided

Dansby Swanson’s asking price, and if the Braves can afford it

The biggest free agent need for the Braves is, quite clearly, shortstop. Dansby Swanson is a free agent. Can they afford to keep him?. Dansby Swanson had his best offensive season when he needed to most. Atlanta lost Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Ronald Acuña’s return to normalcy was far from guaranteed.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Pete Rose Is Set To Make Bizarre History

Most people with passing knowledge of baseball understand the trouble that Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose got himself into after his playing days were over. It doesn’t require much of an explanation, but Rose, the all-time MLB hits leader, is banned from baseball for illegally wagering on games as both a player and manager.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5

Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate. Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral

It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy