No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls
ANTIOCH, Calif. — (AP) — Kim Carlson's apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. Her property manager is verbally abusive and calls her 9-year-old grandson, who...
Storms rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries, damage
POWDERLY, Texas — (AP) — Storms ripped through parts of Texas on Friday, flattening homes and toppling trees, with local officials in one county reporting at least two dozen people injured. One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma and about 120 miles (193...
Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'
JOLIET, Ill. — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being "cavalier" and "divorced from reality" after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX — (AP) — A southern Arizona judge heard from a parade of witnesses Friday in a case brought by opponents of an unusual plan driven by local officials who question the accuracy of ballot-counting machines and want to hand-count all the ballots in the election that concludes next week.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas — (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody...
1 killed, dozens injured after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — At least one person was killed and dozens more were injured as a string of tornadoes roared through parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Friday, authorities said. Multiple people were missing and dozens of homes were damaged by the twisters, which hit the southeastern Oklahoma...
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh...
Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia
ATLANTA — (AP) — One candidate in Georgia's Senate contest warns that "spiritual warfare" has entangled America and offers himself to voters as a "warrior for God." But it isn't the ordained Baptist minister who leads the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. It's Republican Herschel...
Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee make wager ahead of UGA-Tennessee football game
ATHENS — In addition to maintaining their undefeated seasons and building up a case for a berth in the College Football Playoff, the Georgia vs. Tennessee football game in Athens will have an additional thing on the line: a friendly wager between governors. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
200K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.https://www.wsbtv.com/
Comments / 0