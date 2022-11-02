ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Are we watching the downfall of Joe Gibbs Racing?

Joe Gibbs Racing have experienced a hectic 2022 NASCAR season. Will this offseason be the downfall of the premier Toyota organization?. Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2022 NASCAR season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. While Christopher Bell is in the Cup Series Championship 4 and Ty Gibbs is in the Xfinity Series Championship 4, the team will see their most successful driver leave for greener pastures and be replaced by a driver who may already be public enemy number one in the sport.
gmauthority.com

Jimmie Johnson To Take Ownership Role At Nascar Chevy Team

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will return to stock car racing’s highest echelon in a major way, according to a recent report from Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Johnson is currently in the final stages of securing a deal that would grant him an ownership stake in Nascar Chevy team Petty GMS Motorsports and allow him to compete in select events in the 2023 Cup Series season.
msn.com

Top rival rips Ty Gibbs before NASCAR championship race

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson did not hold back Thursday when asked about fellow Xfinity Series competitor Ty Gibbs. “I just don’t like him,” Gragson told reporters at Phoenix Raceway. “I’m speaking what everybody doesn’t want to say.”. Gragson’s attitude could set up fireworks this Saturday...
FanSided

NASCAR: Ross Chastain actually saved Denny Hamlin

Ross Chastain’s insane move to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 actually saved Denny Hamlin from even bigger disappointment. The field is set for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon. Team Penske’s Joey Logano, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain, and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott are set to battle for the title.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 things fans want to see happen with Ty Gibbs

There are three unique scenarios which could unfold in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale that would please fans as it pertains to Ty Gibbs. Ty Gibbs and controversy have gone hand in hand throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and it appears that this will remain the case until the very end.
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023

With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
Racing News

Chase Elliott opposes the NASCAR wall ride move

The move is still on the table for this weekend’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Last week, Ross Chastain began the final lap at Martinsville Speedway from the 10th position. He then grabbed 5th gear, skipped the brake pedal for turn three and rode the wall at full throttle.
Autoweek.com

Wunnerful, Wunnerful: Racer Tony Stewart Won't Say No to Lawrence Welk on Race Day

Tony Stewart says he uses different methods to encourage each of his NASCAR Cup drivers. His NHRA drag-racing drivers have wildly different approaches in the moments before they make their runs down the dragstrip. Stewart says he’s excited enough to get in the car and prefers calmer environment.
Yardbarker

Pete Rose Is Set To Make Bizarre History

Most people with passing knowledge of baseball understand the trouble that Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose got himself into after his playing days were over. It doesn’t require much of an explanation, but Rose, the all-time MLB hits leader, is banned from baseball for illegally wagering on games as both a player and manager.
CINCINNATI, OH
racer.com

COTA set to bring down curtain on Trans Am season

For the second year in a row, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will conclude its season with the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour at Circuit of The Americas, hosting a doubleheader event with both the TA/XGT/SGT/GT and TA2 races contested on one final day of racing in 2022. A combination event with both National Championship and Western Championship participants, this weekend’s event will have a record number of competitors. Composed of 28 entries in the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race and 54 in TA2, a whopping 82 cars are entered for the season finale. This tops the current event entrant record of 79 cars, which was achieved in 2016 at Sebring International Raceway, and is also an all-time record number of TA2 cars in a single event.
TEXAS STATE
Racing News

Phoenix Qualifying Order: November 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend the 2022 NASCAR season comes to a close. The 1-mile of Phoenix Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Phoenix qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy