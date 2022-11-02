Read full article on original website
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on Crypto: “We’re Excited To Continue To Invest There”
On Wednesday (2 November 2022), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOD) Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev talked about crypto during his company’s Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Robnhood, which was founded in April 2013, is an American financial services firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. It is well-known — especially among U.S. millennials — for its mobile app that makes it very easy to do commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Exchange Exec Says Bitcoin’s ‘Boring’ Price Action Has a Silver Lining
Vijay Ayyar, VP of Corporate Development & International at crypto exchange Luno, which is an independently operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, recently talked about Bitcoin’s “boring” price action and why it might not be a bad thing. Data from TradingView shows that for the past couple...
MoneyGram App Now Allows Buying and Selling of $BTC, $ETH, and $LTC
Cross-border P2P payments service provider MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has launched “a new service enabling consumers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram mobile app.”. On 10 June 2022, MoneyGram and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) announced “the initial roll-out of a first-of-its-kind global on/off-ramp service...
Binance Partners With Ledger To ‘Enable Even More Users To Conveniently Buy Crypto’
On Wednesday (2 November 2022), the world’s largest crypto exchange (by trading volume) announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger. According to Binance’s blog post, this agreement “enables users with a verified Binance account to buy crypto through Ledger directly with...
Bloomberg Strategist on $BTC and $ETH: ‘I Only See Increasing Adoption and Demand Increasing’
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone has revealed in an interview that he only sees the adoption of Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) increasing over time, and that increased adoption could lead to higher prices. During an interview with crypto analyst and the host of the “Wolf of All Streets” podcast...
Crypto Market Goes Up Thanks to Higher Than Expected U.S. Unemployment Rate
On Friday (4 November 2022), U.S. stock market and the crypto market breathed a sign of relief after October data for the U.S. labor market came out since it made it appear that the Fed may not need to be so aggressive with its rate hikes going forward. According to...
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Could Keep Rallying After Rising Over 120% This Month, Analysis Suggests
The price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could keep rallying in the near future, even after moving up more than 120% over the last few days after Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk acquired the microblogging platform Twitter. According to on-chain cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, DOGE appears to...
Santander UK Is Going to Impose Limits on Payments to Crypto Exchanges
Santander UK, which is a British bank wholly owned by Spanish multinational financial services firm Santander Group, is advising its customers that there will soon be limits imposed on payments to crypto exchanges. According to a recent notice (on the company’s website) aimed at customers, the bank has seen “a...
4 Fun Ways to Use Cryptocurrencies
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Binance’s new ‘Bluebird Index’ Helps Little-Known Altcoin $MASK Surge Over 200%
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recently launched a ‘Bluebird Index’, which is a cryptocurrency index that tracks the performance of its own nativ token, $BNB, as well as that of Dogecoin ($DOGE) and a little-known cryptocurrency called Mask Network ($MARK). According to Binance, the new index is calculated...
Crypto Exchange Kraken Launches NFT Marketplace With Whitelisted $ETH and $SOL Collections
Popular cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has launched its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace with whitelisted collections on the Ethereum ($ETH) and Solana ($SOL) networks. The marketplace is designed to be “the most secure and accessible” in the ecosystem. The marketplace is, for now, only available for those who signed up...
Buying the Dip: Bitcoin ($BTC) Wallets of Varying Sizes Keep Accumulating During Bear Market
While during the last cryptocurrency bear market holders across different wallet sizes were panic-selling their assets, during this bear market, we are seeing a consistent accumulation in almost all accounts as $BTC holders are buying the dip. According to CryptoCompare’s 2022 Outlook Report, Bitcoin users with over 10,000 $BTC in...
Crypto Community Sees Cardano ($ADA) Price Surge 27% by End of November
The cryptocurrency community has set a bullish price target for smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA) this month, presumably taking into account the network’s improved performance after the Vasil hard fork and its growing adoption. According to estimates made on CoinMarketCap’s pages, the average of around 7,100 cryptocurrency community members...
Cardano Foundation CEO on How the New CIP Process Will ‘Benefit the Wider Ecosystem’
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Frederik Greggard, the CEO of Cardano Foundation, explained how the “new process in place” for Cardano Improvement Proposals (“CIPs”) works and why this will not only help them reach their open source goals but also help the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano Foundation...
Chainlink Labs Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov on Chainlink’s Partnership With SWIFT
In a recent interview, Chainlink Labs Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov shared his latest thoughts on blockchain technology. Nazarov’s comments were made during an appearance on an episode of YouTube series “Real Vision Crypto” that was released four days ago. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Nazarov...
