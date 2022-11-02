Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Related
nashvilleguru.com
Drive-Thru Dancing Lights of Christmas
The annual Dancing Lights of Christmas will take place at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The light show will run from November 11, 2022, to January 1, 2023. This has quickly become a Nashville tradition where attendees pile in a car and drive through an incredible dancing light show, which synchronizes with a special FM radio channel. Tickets are $30 per family vehicle with prices increasing for limousines and party buses. The show opens nightly at 5:00pm, even on holidays.
clarksvillenow.com
Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair moved to Sunday, with 150 vendors, Santa Claus and new Christmas pageant
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Christmas-themed big annual Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair had been scheduled for this Saturday. But with an 80% chance of rain and wind gusts of 25 mph expected that day, the event has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 6. Sunny skies are coming Sunday,...
Nashville Parent
Patina Home & Garden Celebrate Opening of Leiper’s Fork Store
Brooke and Steve Giannetti, the married duo behind the architectural, design and lifestyle firm Giannetti Home, celebrate the opening of Patina Home & Garden with a special housewarming event on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 2 – 5 p.m. at 4149 Old Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064 (Leiper’s Fork). The couple recently relocated their entire operation from Ojai, California, to Leiper’s Fork, TN.
smokeybarn.com
Friday: FREE Food Giveaway Event Nov. 4 By Mid Cumberland Community Action
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, November 4, 2022 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association Car Show is Saturday
The Cops and Rodders Car Show/Cruise-In is this Saturday at the Historic Downtown Shelbyville Square. The event is presented by the Shelbyville Police Department, and they are expecting a large turnout. Everyone is welcome to attend and support the Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association along with local merchants and restaurants. Proceeds...
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kit’s Club- Wiggling Worms Saturday, November 5, 2:00pm-3:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park- Nature Center Come out to this program designed for children ages 4-8 years old. Have you ever heard of Nature-deficit […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County
No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Group rescues dozens of exotic parrots, plus dogs and cats in Nashville
Animal Rescue Corps was called in to rescue dozens of animals including several exotic parrots from a west Nashville home after the owner died suddenly, and no one else was left to care for them.
Nashville Parent
New Massage Studio to Open in Brentwood
Massage experience Squeeze announced the brand’s second location opening in Brentwood on November 10. Located in Brentwood at 7011 Executive Center Drive, the 2,500-square-foot space holds eight massage suites and will provide customers with a seamless and customizable massage experience. “We are very excited to bring a way better...
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
WKYT 27
CBS announces holiday special schedule
(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching
Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from …. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared. Man dies after being...
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday.
‘It’s shaken me’: Bishop believes arsonist hit her Lebanon property
It was frightening moments for a family in Lebanon after they say they were hit by an arsonist. The Fite family woke in the early morning hours Sunday to what sounded like a series of explosions to find several of their cars in flames.
Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home
From Metro Police UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that […] The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Wilson County Source.
19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following days of searching
After five days, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has announced the search for Michaelle Van Kleef is over. The 19-year-old was reportedly found safe on Friday.
Shots fired after Clarksville Halloween party gets out of control
What was supposed to be a party of about 50 people in Clarksville ended up as a gathering of more than 150 and was capped off by a shooting.
Comments / 0