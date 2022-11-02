ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvilleguru.com

Drive-Thru Dancing Lights of Christmas

The annual Dancing Lights of Christmas will take place at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The light show will run from November 11, 2022, to January 1, 2023. This has quickly become a Nashville tradition where attendees pile in a car and drive through an incredible dancing light show, which synchronizes with a special FM radio channel. Tickets are $30 per family vehicle with prices increasing for limousines and party buses. The show opens nightly at 5:00pm, even on holidays.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Patina Home & Garden Celebrate Opening of Leiper’s Fork Store

Brooke and Steve Giannetti, the married duo behind the architectural, design and lifestyle firm Giannetti Home, celebrate the opening of Patina Home & Garden with a special housewarming event on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 2 – 5 p.m. at 4149 Old Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064 (Leiper’s Fork). The couple recently relocated their entire operation from Ojai, California, to Leiper’s Fork, TN.
FRANKLIN, TN
smokeybarn.com

Friday: FREE Food Giveaway Event Nov. 4 By Mid Cumberland Community Action

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, November 4, 2022 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association Car Show is Saturday

The Cops and Rodders Car Show/Cruise-In is this Saturday at the Historic Downtown Shelbyville Square. The event is presented by the Shelbyville Police Department, and they are expecting a large turnout. Everyone is welcome to attend and support the Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association along with local merchants and restaurants. Proceeds...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kit’s Club- Wiggling Worms Saturday, November 5, 2:00pm-3:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park- Nature Center Come out to this program designed for children ages 4-8 years old. Have you ever heard of Nature-deficit […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County

No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

New Massage Studio to Open in Brentwood

Massage experience Squeeze announced the brand’s second location opening in Brentwood on November 10. Located in Brentwood at 7011 Executive Center Drive, the 2,500-square-foot space holds eight massage suites and will provide customers with a seamless and customizable massage experience. “We are very excited to bring a way better...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKYT 27

CBS announces holiday special schedule

(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
WKRN

Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching

Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from …. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared. Man dies after being...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home

From Metro Police UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that […] The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy