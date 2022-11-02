Virginians have used a tip line that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit complaints about curriculum, remote learning, controversial books, mask policies, teachers and other topics. A sampling of emails was provided this week to a coalition of news organizations as part of a settlement. Some positive feedback was included in the batch of approximately 350 documents. But the majority expressed anger or frustration with teachers, administrators and school policies. Youngkin campaigned heavily on education and a promise to give parents more input in their children’s curriculums. Democrats and some parents and educators have criticized the tip line as divisive, authoritarian and unfairly targeting educators. Youngkin's spokeswoman says it was deactivated in September.

2 DAYS AGO