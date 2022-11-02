Arrest made in fatal Palm Beach Blvd. shooting

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting death investigation.

Fort Myers officers responded to the 3700 block of Palm Beach Blvd. around 2 a.m. on Saturday after a 911 call reporting a disturbance.

A man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Olan Lopez, was found with a single gunshot wound. Lopez later died from his injuries.

Police say video evidence from the scene led them to obtain a warrant for Kenneth Lynch Sr.

Lynch was located in Lehigh Acres, where he was arrested with the assistance of Lee County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force.

Lynch is in the Lee County Jail facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

