ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Arrest made in fatal Palm Beach Blvd. shooting

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arAKF_0ivUkLWz00

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting death investigation.

Fort Myers officers responded to the 3700 block of Palm Beach Blvd. around 2 a.m. on Saturday after a 911 call reporting a disturbance.

A man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Olan Lopez, was found with a single gunshot wound. Lopez later died from his injuries.

Police say video evidence from the scene led them to obtain a warrant for Kenneth Lynch Sr.

Lynch was located in Lehigh Acres, where he was arrested with the assistance of Lee County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force.

Lynch is in the Lee County Jail facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 2

Two men wanted for Fort Myers bar and grill shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men who were involved in a shooting Saturday at a bar and grill in Fort Myers. The two entered the Shores Bar & Grill, located at 12156 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905. They were caught on video...
FORT MYERS, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Florida woman bites deputy during traffic stop, draws blood

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies say she resisted arrest and bit a deputy, drawing blood. The Collier County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Julia Eden Franklin, from Cape Coral, was pulled over by deputies after she was caught going 71 mph in a 50 mph zone on Thursday morning. She was driving so fast that she slammed her breaks when she passed the deputy's patrol car.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Man arrested for dumping tree debris in Port Charlotte vacant lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is now behind bars after he was caught dumping a large volume of tree debris Wednesday into a Port Charlotte vacant lot. While a deputy was patrolling the undeveloped areas near Friendly Street and Chamberlain Boulevard, he noticed a large white and blue trailer truck backed into a vacant lot on Woolard Avenue with its tailgate open and a man standing at its control panel.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One killed in stabbing in Lehigh Acres

Deputies are investigating a stabbing homicide in Lehigh Acres. One victim was found dead in the 1500 block of Sunniland Boulevard on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Many deputies are there and crime scene tape is up. The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated event....
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How one North Fort Myers community is fighting back against looters

Post-storm looting is worse than ever in Lee County, but law enforcement, and the community, are fighting back. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer uncovers the numbers behind the looting problem and how one neighborhood is coming together for protection. Whether grabbing through debris on the sidewalk or entering a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash on Livingston Road in Collier County

A deadly Tuesday evening crash occurred on Livingston Road in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man from Naples driving a Toyota Supra south on Livingston Road around 7:10 p.m., approaching Ridgeway Road. He lost control of the car, which crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy