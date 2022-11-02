The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi said he was on a "suicide mission," according to the prosecutors.

David Depape had a list of targets, including politicians and their families, they said.

Authorities on Monday announced a litany of state and federal charges against DePape.

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and bashing her 82-year-old husband's head with a hammer told first responders that he was on a "suicide mission," and had a target list of other politicians and their families, prosecutors said.

David DePape , 42, told responding police officers and medics at the Pelosi residence that he "didn't really want to hurt" Paul Pelosi, according to court documents filed Tuesday by the San Francisco District Attorney's office and seen by Insider.

"But you know this is a suicide mission," DePape said , per the filing. "I'm not going to stand here and do nothing even if it costs me my life."

DePape also knew that he would be caught on camera in the Pelosi residence, as he noticed that there were ring cameras in the home, the filing said.

When asked if he had any other attack plans, DePape named several targets, including state and federal politicians and their families, as well as a local professor, the prosecution said. Those people were not named in the filing by the San Francisco DA's office.

DePape faces a slew of state charges, including attempted murder, burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and the attempted kidnapping of a US official.

He also faces two felony charges from the Department of Justice: one count of assault of an immediate family member of a US official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, and one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official on account of the performance of official duties.

DePape broke into the Pelosi residence at 2 a.m. on Friday through a window in the back door of the home, looking for Nancy Pelosi while armed with a hammer and zip ties, per the filing by the San Francisco DA's office.

However, he found Paul Pelosi instead, who was sleeping in his pajamas, according to the filing.

Paul Pelosi managed to call 911, and police officers arrived to witness the older man and DePape struggling for control of the hammer, the filing said.

DePape struck Pelosi's head with the hammer, after which police tackled the suspect and disarmed him, prosecutors said.

The officers later found that DePape had brought another hammer, a laptop, and more zip ties in a backpack, the filing said.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him. Another hearing for his case was to be held on Friday, but DePape waived his right to attend, per CNN.

If convicted of the state charges against him, DePape would face between 13 years, eight months in prison and life in prison, per the San Francisco DA's office.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Monday that based on DePape's statements after his arrest, his attack at the Pelosi residence was "politically motivated."