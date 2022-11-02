ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Reality Show Comes to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Upcoming CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up country music fans: the CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville next year. Kelsea Ballerini revealed that the awards show will be hosted at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas in 2023. Ballerini made the announcement onstage with Carrie Underwood at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

CBS announces holiday special schedule

(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Field of Honor to Salute Veterans at the Hermitage

Once again this year, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will be the site of Field of Honor, which displays 1,000 3-by-5-foot American flags in a show of respect to the men and women who have served or who are now serving in the U.S. military. The flags will cover Victory Field, which is part of the 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark. The Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage has organized this event, in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation and The Hermitage.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

New Massage Studio to Open in Brentwood

Massage experience Squeeze announced the brand’s second location opening in Brentwood on November 10. Located in Brentwood at 7011 Executive Center Drive, the 2,500-square-foot space holds eight massage suites and will provide customers with a seamless and customizable massage experience. “We are very excited to bring a way better...
BRENTWOOD, TN
US News and World Report

Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Patina Home & Garden Celebrate Opening of Leiper’s Fork Store

Brooke and Steve Giannetti, the married duo behind the architectural, design and lifestyle firm Giannetti Home, celebrate the opening of Patina Home & Garden with a special housewarming event on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 2 – 5 p.m. at 4149 Old Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064 (Leiper’s Fork). The couple recently relocated their entire operation from Ojai, California, to Leiper’s Fork, TN.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit

Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens. Nolensville city officials offered apologized Thursday night for their role in a ticket fixing scandal. Election officials search for answers for voters getting wrong ballots.
MURFREESBORO, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee

A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. Daylight Saving impact on our bodies. Sleep experts say switching back to standard time is the easier switch...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
rejournals.com

Newmark closes $66 million sale of 3.17 acres in Nashville

Newmark closed the $66 million sale of 3.17 acres at 1401 Church in Nashville, Tennessee’s, dynamic Midtown submarket. Newmark represented the seller, Dairy Farmers of America in the sale to Bosa Development, a commercial and residential developer. 1401 Church is a former dairy factory currently zoned for a wide...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy