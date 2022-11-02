Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
chattanoogacw.com
Music legends Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Nashville for rare performance
NASHVILLE, Tenn.---Two music legends will come to Nashville for a one-night only concert. The Tennessee Titans and LiveNation announced on Thursday Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will take the stage at Nissan Stadium for a one-night show. It is the first time the two icons will share the same stage.
Wynonna Judd + Friends Deliver a Night No One Expected During ‘Love Is Alive’ Show [Review]
Wynonna Judd and friends gave fans at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center the show they wanted in Nashville on Thursday night (Nov. 3), even if it wasn't quite the show they were expecting. The Judds: Love Is Alive — the Final Concert was billed as a night to recreate...
Tennessee Tribune
Reality Show Comes to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
WSMV
Upcoming CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up country music fans: the CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville next year. Kelsea Ballerini revealed that the awards show will be hosted at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas in 2023. Ballerini made the announcement onstage with Carrie Underwood at the...
WKYT 27
CBS announces holiday special schedule
(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
Nashville Parent
Field of Honor to Salute Veterans at the Hermitage
Once again this year, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will be the site of Field of Honor, which displays 1,000 3-by-5-foot American flags in a show of respect to the men and women who have served or who are now serving in the U.S. military. The flags will cover Victory Field, which is part of the 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark. The Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage has organized this event, in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation and The Hermitage.
This Is Tennessee's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top foodie spots in America.
Nashville Parent
New Massage Studio to Open in Brentwood
Massage experience Squeeze announced the brand’s second location opening in Brentwood on November 10. Located in Brentwood at 7011 Executive Center Drive, the 2,500-square-foot space holds eight massage suites and will provide customers with a seamless and customizable massage experience. “We are very excited to bring a way better...
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
Nashville Parent
Patina Home & Garden Celebrate Opening of Leiper’s Fork Store
Brooke and Steve Giannetti, the married duo behind the architectural, design and lifestyle firm Giannetti Home, celebrate the opening of Patina Home & Garden with a special housewarming event on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 2 – 5 p.m. at 4149 Old Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064 (Leiper’s Fork). The couple recently relocated their entire operation from Ojai, California, to Leiper’s Fork, TN.
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens. Nolensville city officials offered apologized Thursday night for their role in a ticket fixing scandal. Election officials search for answers for voters getting wrong ballots.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
wpln.org
Nashville’s renewed attention on encampments could bring change to Brookmeade Park
Sandwiched on the edge of busy parking lots, a chainlink fence blocks most of the entrance to Brookmeade Park in West Nashville. Still, there’s a steady trickle of residents coming and going from dozens of tents. Some push shopping carts. Liz Mallard watches people she knows — and some...
North Nashville violence interruption project hits new snags
An ambitious Metro plan to fund violence interruption efforts in North Nashville has hit a new snag.
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
WSMV
TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
WKRN
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. Daylight Saving impact on our bodies. Sleep experts say switching back to standard time is the easier switch...
rejournals.com
Newmark closes $66 million sale of 3.17 acres in Nashville
Newmark closed the $66 million sale of 3.17 acres at 1401 Church in Nashville, Tennessee’s, dynamic Midtown submarket. Newmark represented the seller, Dairy Farmers of America in the sale to Bosa Development, a commercial and residential developer. 1401 Church is a former dairy factory currently zoned for a wide...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
