New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody. This...
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after shooting outside City Rescue Mission in OKC, police say
1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing; Authorities Searching For Suspect
One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according authorities. Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. near Southwest 48th Street and North Walker Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said this happened after a fight broke out at a party, but it is...
News On 6
Good Samaritan Alerts Police To NW OKC Hit-And-Run Crash Victim Left In Road
A metro woman was left with a life-threatening head injury on Friday following a hit-and-run crash. Oklahoma City police said the victim was identified as a 61-year-old woman but did not release her name. The victim's belongings were left scattered in the road after the crash. Police said the unsheltered...
KOCO
Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder
Drive by shooting in NW OKC has residents concerned
News On 6
Police Investigate Double Shooting, Drive-By Gunshots Injured 2 OKC Metro Teenagers
Authorities are investigating a double shooting on Oklahoma City's northwest side. The drive-by shooter injured two teenagers on Tuesday. Police said they were both shot in the legs. Oklahoma City police said three teenagers were walking together at an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard when...
Nephew arrested after uncle found dead at rural Cleveland Co. home
KOCO
Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say
News On 6
61-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC
A 61-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police said the incident happened near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. The victim appeared to be pushing a cart in the northbound lanes on North MacArthur Boulevard when she was...
Police: Man arrested for killing victim in Oklahoma City
OKCPD: 2019 murder suspect arrested in Georgia
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a 2019 murder was arrested Nov. 4 by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, Georgia.
news9.com
OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shooting Across Metro
Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips. Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an...
Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Jewelry Heist
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help identifying two suspects they said stole nearly $16,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Oklahoma City. Police said the theft happened at a store located in OKC Outlets near West Reno Avenue and South Council Road. Authorities said if you know who...
News On 6
US Marshals Arrest Man Wanted In Connection To 2019 OKC Homicide
The United States Marshals Service has arrested a man wanted in connection to a 2019 homicide in Oklahoma City. Antonio Bates was taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.
KOCO
Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
Authorities Say 2 Stabbings Outside Convenience Stores May Be Related
Oklahoma City police are investigating two stabbings outside separate convenience stores just hours apart. They believe they could be connected. An officer responded to the 7-Eleven around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue after receiving a call that a man was stabbed and was "holding his guts," according to a police report.
KOCO
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
‘This is something that’s really put the whole neighborhood on alert’ Edmond Police investigating alleged armed suspect lurking in backyards
An Edmond neighborhood is on high alert and after a masked suspect was caught on camera lurking in resident’s back yards.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
