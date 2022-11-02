Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Elkhart man gets 5 years in prison for helping killer dismember body
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A 22-year-old man who helped his friend dismember a man's body was sentenced Friday to serve five years in prison. Jacob D. Carreon-Hamilton of Elkhart pleaded guilty in July to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement. He testified in court...
WNDU
2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
22 WSBT
Two arrested in connection with battery case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Two men have been arrested on multiple charges, including battery of a child with special needs. Rahaam Oliver and Derrick Burton, both 18 years old. South Bend Police say on Wednesday, they were called to the 500 block of East Haney Street for shots...
22 WSBT
Convicted murderer on parole for 2nd time allegedly rapes woman
South Bend. Ind. — A St. Joseph County man out on parole is now back in jail for multiple felonies, including rape. Dennis Jones was originally charged with murder in 2002 and sentenced to 45 years. But he was released, after serving only 17 years. Court documents WSBT obtained...
wtvbam.com
Brand sentenced to up to 17 years in St. Joseph County after being convicted of three charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis man who was convicted in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for crimes he committed in that county on October 22, 2021 was given a prison sentence of up to 17 years on Thursday. 27-year-old Dylan Brand was convicted by a jury following a...
etxview.com
Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court
The state’s highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man’s murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday...
WNDU
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray Jr. in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend. According to police, they responded to the scene around 2:00 A.M. on Saturday at the 100 block of Woodside St. Two people were taken to the hospital and according to police they are in stable condition.
abc57.com
Man accused of trying to shoot girlfriend during argument
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly firing shots inside a home because his girlfriend didn't make him a plate of food, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to a home on Monday evening for reports of a domestic incident. When...
Allegan Co. Sheriff: Homicide investigation, suspect in custody
21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan Co. homicide
abc57.com
Man accused of methamphetamine possession, running from police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly ran from police and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jermon Gavin was arrested on the charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. On Tuesday, an...
95.3 MNC
Benton Harbor man sentenced, crashing vehicle into bank last year
A man in Benton Harbor has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for firearm charges after crashing his vehicle into a bank last year. 32 year-old Theron Darrell Perry was sentenced five years ago for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and was released in January of this year.
Fox17
Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested after St. Joseph Co. crash kills 6-month-old
MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old child is dead and a suspect is in custody following a crash in St. Joseph County earlier this week. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 before 7 a.m. at M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
95.3 MNC
Convicted killer on parole accused of rape in South Bend
A convicted killer accused of raping a Downtown South Bend ambassador has been arrested. The victim says she was attacked, assaulted, and robbed on Aug. 21 after being approached in the 200 block of South Michigan Street. ABC 57 News reports DNA evidence led to Dennis Jones, 50, who was...
95.3 MNC
Homeless woman sentenced after home invasion
A homeless woman is going to prison, after breaking into a Dowagiac home. It happened in August, 2021, when the woman, 50-year-old Jennifer Anderson, allegedly broke into the home on West Division Street. Leader Publications reports that she forced herself in, pushed past people, and punched a dog in the...
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck on South 3rd Street, near Ontario Road.
Suspect in custody for crash that killed 6-month-old
22 WSBT
Update: Man hurt after police chase, vehicle in river
A stunning conclusion to a police chase out of Berrien County, ended with a truck in the St. Joseph river. Pictured below, the waterlogged truck getting pulled up the riverbank:. It all started when police tried to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 in Niles Township. Then around 5 p.m.,...
