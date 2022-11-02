ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father-son football journey coming to an end

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APEZW_0ivUiaVM00 Lewis & Clark football coach Joe Bushman and linebacker Jake Bushman reminisce about their shared journey in sports.

Senior Day is often a bittersweet day. Saturday, Nov. 12 figures to be especially poignant for Lewis & Clark football head coach Joe Bushman and his family when the Pioneers host nationally-ranked Linfield.

Jake Bushman, who since the third grade has shared his journey in athletics with his father, will be among the Pioneers recognized as the 2022 season comes to an end.

"I've loved every minute of the experience. From practices to games to going out after the games as a family and talking about the game," Joe Bushman said recently. "I haven't even really let myself go there, to think about how crazy it'll be to have a year of football without my son around."

Their final season together has included successes and disappointments. The Pioneers enter the final two weeks of the season with a record of 4-3, 2-3 in the Northwest Conference. Jake returned from injury to be in on seven tackles in the Oct. 29 56-41 loss to Pacific.

The melding of the player-coach relationship and the father-son relationship can be a challenge and, of course, Jake and Joe have had their challenges. There were quiet rides home after losses and tough weekends at home when games did not go as planned.

But, according to Shannon Bushman, any challenges have been outweighed by the highs her husband and son have shared.

"Sometimes it's great, because I think they probably communicate better than most fathers and sons, or children with their parents, because they're around each other so much," she said. "That can be a double-edged sword. Sometimes they just need a little break from each other."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3Oto_0ivUiaVM00 The highlight of their years together is easy to identify. In the fall of 2017, with Jake starting at middle linebacker and Joe in his 12th season as the head coach, at Clackamas High, the Cavaliers won the Oregon big school football state championship. The championship came in the middle of a run that saw the Cavaliers reach the state semifinals three years in a row.

For the Bushmans, that was a reward for years of toil. Jake said the thing he'll always remember from his high school experience is how a program that went winless in 2010 became state champions seven years later.

"It's really humbling to see a group of guys who stayed loyal to Clackamas, a group that never quit, a group that just played through the hard times to reach that full potential," Jake said. "That's what I'm gonna look back at and think 'that was extremely special.'"

Joe Bushman quarterbacked Benson to the 1988 Oregon 6A state championship — the last time a PIL school won a football state title. He was coached by his own father throughout his youth sports career, and wanted his own kids to enjoy sports as much as he did growing up.

"I just looked back on how great of a time I had as a kid playing sports." Joe said. "And I wanted to provide that same type of experience for my son and add all of his friends, too."

Joe coached Jake and his friends in youth basketball and baseball. He also helped coach Jake's older sister Ally's basketball team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0ivUiaVM00

By the time Jake was in middle school, Joe made a point to make sure Jake had coach-player relationships with others.

"I didn't want him to always have to deal with his dad," Joe said. "It kind of worked out nice in football because he never played offense. I was always coaching offense."

Jake agrees that sticking to defense probably helped his relationship with his father.

"Thankfully, we've been super close, but we've had our distance, too, with me playing predominantly on the defensive side, him being the offensive specialist," Jake said.

The times Jake was most thankful for that separation? "When the offense is struggling to put up points that day. That's when you don't want to socialize with Joe Bushman."

In such an emotionally-charged, competitive environment, a cooling-off postgame period at home was critical for father and son. Joe said that during Jake's high school years, he'd wait until they both calmed down to discuss a game. If there was something he wanted Jake to improve, Joe often left it to a defensive coach to deliver the message.

"I didn't want him to feel like I was judging him as my son and as a person based on football," Joe said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sR29R_0ivUiaVM00 Wins, of course, were a lot of fun at the Bushman home. Shannon said car rides home after losses were quiet.

"I would sometimes say some observations about the game and neither one of them like my observations," she said with a laugh. "They both think I don't know what I'm talking about."

What Shannon could do was be a sympathetic ear.

"My job is just to be available to listen," Shannon said. "I can't solve anything because I don't know how to coach and I don't know how to play football, but they just sometimes need to vent."

Jake describes his father as intense, but fair.

"He always had that fiery mentality, that serious mentality, that competitive mentality, but also just is a great guy to be around," Jake said. "Great family coach who always looks after his players and encourages them. And he's always gotten the best out of every one of his athletes, who will go all in on what the team is trying to accomplish."

Perhaps the most impactful coach/parent moment for Jake happened after a sixth-grade football game.

"I remember sitting facing both my parents," Jake recalled. "And they spoke directly to me saying, 'You're the coach's kid. You've got to show up and play better.'"

Joe remembers the specific game that led to the talk, and that he went to coach and suggested Jake wasn't cut out to play linebacker.

"I remember the guy saying to me, 'Oh, don't worry about him. He's gonna be a great linebacker someday.' I'm like, 'Are you sure? Because he's not doing it right now.' Well, he was right."

Soon enough, Joe recalled, Jake started playing more aggressively and the instincts that come from living with a football coach started to kick in.

Jake remembers being very angry with his parents that day, but coming to realize that he wasn't committed enough to be a successful athlete.

"I wasn't very good. I wasn't playing like a leader. I wasn't playing like a motivated athlete, wanting to win all the time. And so it was kind of that talk —that tough love — that really drove me and set the bar high and only skyrocketed from there," Jake said.

Jake calls his mom the rock of the family, the person he goes to after a bad day or disappointing game. Not that Shannon took it easy on her son.

"She was always that middle ground, that love and that support that I needed," Jake said. "But also, she wanted me to be great. She wanted me to show out and put my best foot forward. And so, she was a mother, but also she was sort of that that pusher, just like Coach Bushman."

Joe considers himself blessed to be able to combine his love of coaching football with his love for his son.

"We've just had so much, so many great experiences, so much fun," Joe said. "It helps that we've had some nice success along the way. When Jake was little and in youth football, we had our struggles — not only just coaching his youth teams, but also my high school teams were struggling. We had some tough times. But then to see it all come to fruition winning a state championship is really special."

Jake could have separated himself from Joe after high school. He considered several of the Northwest Conference programs, but when Joe left Clackamas for an opportunity to be offensive coordinator at Lewis & Clark, Jake said the decision was "a no-brainer for me to not only play football and to have an opportunity to see the field early, but to also just get a great degree from a really prestigious college in the Northwest."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZGaf_0ivUiaVM00 Besides more time with dad —who's in his first season as the head coach after joining the Pioneers in 2019 as offensive coordinator — there was another attraction to Lewis & Clark for Jake. "To have an opportunity to build a program up. Start from the bottom up. It's never easy. It takes time. But good things always take time."

Jake could stick around for one more season but has battled injuries — and has missed several games this season —and sounds ready to turn the page. He isn't certain what his post-college path will look like. Football, he said, will always have a special place in his heart, but he doesn't know if he'll follow his dad's path into coaching.

"It's something that's special to me, especially to my family, and has really taught a lot more than just competing," Jake said. "Football taught a lot more life lessons that I hadn't even realized."

