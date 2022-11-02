Royal Family: King Charles, Prince William, Harry and Meghan Markle Massive Challenges Around US Midterm Election, Astrologist Predicts

Astrologist Joy Yascone-Elms predicts that the full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8th will have a stressful impact on the royal family , including King Charles III, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle in the 10th House of fame and career status .

The lunar eclipse falls on the same day as the US midterm elections, which could shift or solidify power beyond Britain.

“It is stressful so get ready for the ride,” Yascone-Elms told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It shows that there will also be increasing stress on the international front in regard to potential international crises impacting more than the UK potentially worldwide concern and threats of discord.”

Royal family leadership and power shifts for King Charles and his children

King Charles took the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died in September . But Yascone-Elms said to watch for several leadership shifts in not only the royal family but also Great Britain. The country has a new Prime Minister after Liz Truss resigned only six weeks into the job.

Prince Harry, King Charles, Prince William | John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty images

“Many of the royals including King Charles, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, have been going through one of the toughest, most isolating and painful planetary challenges since March 21st 2020,” Yascone-Elms said.

“This painful transit will last until March 7th 2023,” she predicts. “This is due to Saturn transiting their seventh House of marriage and partnership. This transit creates complications not only in marriage and partnership that can be stressful and isolating and damaging to the soul and mind as one feels the world is against them.”

Meghan Markle encounters vulnerability and suffered emotionally

Meghan Markle is one specific family member who has endured isolating stress. “As a Leo Sun Meghan Markle has suffered emotionally and mentally, and even on a heart and soul level,” she shared. “She is experiencing the planet of challenges Saturn transiting her house of partnership and marriage as it transits through Aquarius. This is what we call in my book ‘ The Power of Divine Timing — Divine Timing Challenge Season 7. ‘ It is one of the most stressful Divine Timing Challenge Seasons.”

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle | Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

“It is when it appears the world is against you and can make you feel worthless , and like life is simply not worth living. Your open enemies are exposed and hopelessness can prevail,” she added. “It is a time when you must nurture your body, spirit, and mind.”

Prince Harry takes steps to protect and heal his wife

Prince Harry will continue to take steps to protect his wife and the couple will turn inward. “While it was painful for Harry to give up his title and ultimately leave his royalty and kingdom to take his wife out of the stress of ‘royal public opinion’ he knew he had to make a choice to ultimately save her life,” Yascone-Elms said.

“Meghan Markle has her moon conjunct her Natal Saturn which makes her feel limited in sharing her inner world,” she added. Which means she is fiercely protective of her emotional privacy. “Yet has a light-hearted and fun and sweet nature we have not been privy to due to the circumstances.”

Prince Harry’s trauma from losing his mother impacts his actions today and reaction to royal family

Prince Harry continues to put an emphasis on the women in his life and it becomes imperative that he looks after his wife at this time for her well-being mentally physically and emotionally. “There will also be more to come that will heal the relationship between Harry and his family,” Yascone-Elms believes. She also said most of the fiece protectiveness comes from unresolved issues stemming from his mother’s death.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex | FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“Meghan’s heartache stirred something within Harry to ‘save his wife’ as he wished he could save his mother,” she said. “His strong response was in essence from surviving a trauma at a very young age he never would wish on anyone, nor would he want to repeat. It is somewhat like when you experience a death and you think, what you could have done differently to save your loved one. This has been Harry’s experience.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William will also make a move

One big shift includes a potential move for Prince William and Kate . “It also shows around the new moon Solar eclipse Princess of Wales Kate would desire a residential move,” she envisions. He is looking at leadership and career shifts.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Ian Vogler – Pool/WireImage

“Prince William will have some powerful career changes coming his way between October 25th, 2022, and November 25th, 2022,” she shared. “This is due to the new moon solar eclipse at 2 degrees Scorpio directly on Prince William’s house of career status and acclaim. Based on the chart there will be changes and shifts in work responsibilities and leadership before the end of November.”

