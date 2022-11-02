ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Two arrested in connection with battery case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Two men have been arrested on multiple charges, including battery of a child with special needs. Rahaam Oliver and Derrick Burton, both 18 years old. South Bend Police say on Wednesday, they were called to the 500 block of East Haney Street for shots...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: One of two victims dies following weekend shooting on Huey Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the two victims in Saturday’s shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street has passed away, elevating the case to a Homicide Investigation. 35-year-old Demetrius Echols of Michigan City was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week as a result of the injuries he suffered in the shooting on the evening of October 29.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Man hurt after police chase, vehicle in river

A stunning conclusion to a police chase out of Berrien County, ended with a truck in the St. Joseph river. Pictured below, the waterlogged truck getting pulled up the riverbank:. It all started when police tried to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 in Niles Township. Then around 5 p.m.,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation

LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County

A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

City of South Bend offers utility assistance programs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Energy companies are predicting you will be paying 17% more on your heating bill this winter. To offset rising costs, the City of South Bend wants to help those who qualify with their utilities. They're offering assistance through different programs. There are two programs...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Burger King High School Spotlight: Mishawaka's Chase Gooden

MISHAWAKA — You might not know it from watching his production on the field. but Chase Gooden is fighting. Fighting to help his team advance in the postseason, while also, battling a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this season. "There have been multiple games even the Warsaw game, the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Transpo sees cancellations and delays due to driver shortage

Thousands of people rely on South Bend Public Transportation every day. But last month alone close to 600 stops were missed due to a shortage of drivers. WSBT spoke to both Transpo's CEO and riders who say this is putting them in a bind. Especially for those who depend on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Governor Whitmer visits Benton Harbor ahead of Midterm Elections

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Benton Harbor is once again at center stage ahead of next week's midterm elections. Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) visited today with a final message to voters. The message was frankly very simple: get everyone you know to go vote. Welcoming the Governor back to...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Shipshewana Light Parade & Lighting Ceremony

Tonight is Shipshewana's annual kick-off to the holiday season!. It's a daylong event with holiday shopping, food and lights. The Light Parade and Lighting begins at 7 p.m. so make sure to leave yourself plenty of time to park and find a spot along the parade route. The parade steps...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
22 WSBT

Local non-profit receives solar panel installation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The city of south Bend celebrated a new solar installation for a local non-profit. It's the latest project of its kind under the Energy Assistance Solar Saving Initiative. Friday's ribbon cutting was in honor of the Beacon Resource Center's new clean energy system. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN

