Two arrested in connection with battery case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Two men have been arrested on multiple charges, including battery of a child with special needs. Rahaam Oliver and Derrick Burton, both 18 years old. South Bend Police say on Wednesday, they were called to the 500 block of East Haney Street for shots...
Two injured, suspect in custody after South Bend overnight shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened overnight. Police were called out to the 100 block of E. Woodside Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting a shooting. Officials state two victims, a...
Update: One of two victims dies following weekend shooting on Huey Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the two victims in Saturday’s shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street has passed away, elevating the case to a Homicide Investigation. 35-year-old Demetrius Echols of Michigan City was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week as a result of the injuries he suffered in the shooting on the evening of October 29.
Update: Man hurt after police chase, vehicle in river
A stunning conclusion to a police chase out of Berrien County, ended with a truck in the St. Joseph river. Pictured below, the waterlogged truck getting pulled up the riverbank:. It all started when police tried to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 in Niles Township. Then around 5 p.m.,...
Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County
A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
Places of worship or politics? Michigan churches wade into Prop 3 abortion debate
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Places of worship are becoming places of politics in parts of Michigan, as Prop 3-focused signs increasingly appear on church lawns ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. On a Thursday afternoon, Pastor John W. Fisher gets out his packing tape and zip ties, preparing his...
Benton Harbor pipes are 99% lead free, residents invited review and comment on report
Benton Harbor, Mich. — It’s been just over a year since the city of Benton Harbor declared a state of emergency over contaminated water. Now... Nearly all the pipes are lead-free. The city of Benton Harbor had a deadline: replace all the lead-contaminated water lines by March of...
City of South Bend offers utility assistance programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Energy companies are predicting you will be paying 17% more on your heating bill this winter. To offset rising costs, the City of South Bend wants to help those who qualify with their utilities. They're offering assistance through different programs. There are two programs...
Potawatomi Zoo says howler monkey passed away
Sad news to share, in a Facebook post, The Potawatomi Zoo said that their howler monkey, Eva died last week. She was 16 years old.
Burger King High School Spotlight: Mishawaka's Chase Gooden
MISHAWAKA — You might not know it from watching his production on the field. but Chase Gooden is fighting. Fighting to help his team advance in the postseason, while also, battling a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this season. "There have been multiple games even the Warsaw game, the...
Mishawaka sports complex receives Redevelopment Commission approval
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A plan to build a sports complex in Mishawaka is a step closer to happening. Our partners at the Tribune tell WSBT the city's Redevelopment Commission has approved the plan. The complex would be built just north of Douglas Road near Juday Creek golf course.
Children's Resale celebrates 15 years of helping families in need
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Children's Resale in Elkhart County is celebrating 15 years of giving back to the community this weekend. Thousands of gently used clothes and toys are available at a discounted price during its fall and winter sale. Extra funds from the event are given to...
I-94 and US-31 interchange in Berrien County to open early next week
MDOT was hoping to have the interchange open this weekend. But a rain delay has instead pushed that back to early next week. The interchange at I-94 and US-31 will open in Berrien County, Michigan after years of waiting. The total cost to complete the connection is $121.5 million dollars.
Portage Manor exploring options following over-budget renovation proposal
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A proposal to renovate South Bend's only publicly owned assisted living facility is 10-million dollars over budget. Portage Manor has now hired an architectural firm to come up with alternatives. A board member told WSBT they're dealing with a revenue problem, not an expense...
Transpo sees cancellations and delays due to driver shortage
Thousands of people rely on South Bend Public Transportation every day. But last month alone close to 600 stops were missed due to a shortage of drivers. WSBT spoke to both Transpo's CEO and riders who say this is putting them in a bind. Especially for those who depend on...
Governor Whitmer visits Benton Harbor ahead of Midterm Elections
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Benton Harbor is once again at center stage ahead of next week's midterm elections. Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) visited today with a final message to voters. The message was frankly very simple: get everyone you know to go vote. Welcoming the Governor back to...
Operation Education: Mishawaka shares how it's improving student achievement
A local school district says it is tracking every student to learn more about how to better educate them. Test scores show it's working. Now other school districts want to know more about what School City of Mishawaka is doing. Last week, The National Center for Education Statistics released the...
Shipshewana Light Parade & Lighting Ceremony
Tonight is Shipshewana's annual kick-off to the holiday season!. It's a daylong event with holiday shopping, food and lights. The Light Parade and Lighting begins at 7 p.m. so make sure to leave yourself plenty of time to park and find a spot along the parade route. The parade steps...
Local non-profit receives solar panel installation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The city of south Bend celebrated a new solar installation for a local non-profit. It's the latest project of its kind under the Energy Assistance Solar Saving Initiative. Friday's ribbon cutting was in honor of the Beacon Resource Center's new clean energy system. The...
