SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the two victims in Saturday’s shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street has passed away, elevating the case to a Homicide Investigation. 35-year-old Demetrius Echols of Michigan City was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week as a result of the injuries he suffered in the shooting on the evening of October 29.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO