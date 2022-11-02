Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Large Dogecoin Holders Take Advantage Of Price Recovery To Dump Their Bags
In the space of one week, the price of Dogecoin has already pumped tremendously. The meme coin is already up more than 150% in a 7-day period to reach a new six-month high of $0.16. During this time, investors have no doubt taken advantage of the situation to actually sell some of their coins for a profit. Most notable of these have been the largest DOGE investors, who have dumped millions of dollars worth of tokens.
bitcoinist.com
How XRP Will Perform This November – Crashing? Winning?
XRP managed to reach $0.53 on October 10 but was unable to hold that position as the crypto declined over the next few days. The Ripple Labs-created altcoin failed to capitalize on the October 25 crypto market mini rally to revisit that particular price zone as it struggled to keep up with the likes of Dogecoin, Solana, Cardano and even Shiba Inu in tallying significant gains during that time.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge Pumps 25% in 24 Hours, Time To Buy?
Dogecoin has been pumping in the days following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Trading at around $0.14, the meme coin has been as high as $0.16 – a 162% increase in the last seven days with investors rushing back to DOGE after months of poor performance.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Founder Slams Elon Musk’s Anti-blue Tick Model as It Promotes Scams – How Crypto Big Eyes Coin Will Prove Reliability.
Since Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has caused many changes and proposed changes, amongst affected stocks and prices, the changes have also affected the Twitter platform itself. Recently Musk has stated that the platform’s current “lords and peasants” system is awful, and he wants to change it, allowing anyone to have the tick for eight dollars a month. This system is already being criticised.
bitcoinist.com
LUNC Vs DOGE: Which Is The Better Investment?
DOGE has dominated the meme coin market for the longest time but contenders like LUNC are now giving it a run for its money due to the strong community behind it. Both digital assets have made (and unmade) their fair share of crypto millionaires in the market. Both have been hit hard by the crypto market – granted, the collapse of LUNA Classic (LUNC) actually triggered the bear market – but investors continue to look to both digital assets in a bid to make gains in the market.
NASDAQ
Dave Ramsey Warns That One Financial Decision Is 'the Largest Detriment to Your Wealth'
For many Americans, a car payment is practically a fact of life. Cars are expensive, so if you want to get a new one, there's a good chance you'll need an auto loan. And once that car isn't so new anymore, it's time to repeat the process. It may be...
invezz.com
Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side
Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
bitcoinist.com
‘If He Asks Me To Do It I Probably Will’- Twitter’s Crypto Future Looks Bright As Binance CEO Expresses Interest. Could Big Eyes Coin Follow?
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said he would be willing to join Elon Musk’s new Twitter board if he was asked, during a technology conference in Portugal earlier this week. ‘Elon’s still deciding about the board, if he asks me to do it I probably will’, he said.
bitcoinist.com
How Would Rocketize Token Bring A Change? A Brief Insight Into How Dogecoin And Apecoin Work
The idea of decentralized finance has seeped into many industries on the planet. As if that wasn’t enough, the concept now seems to step out of the earth and touch space – that’s what Rocketize Token (JATO) promises its audience. The ultimate objective of Rocketize Token (JATO) is to bring a new version of the Defi, and the agenda behind this mission is to make a mark and leave everyone stunned with what it has got!
bitcoinist.com
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
bitcoinist.com
Will Ethereum (ETH) Crash? Buy The Dip Or Invest In The Hideaways?
Ethereum (ETC) is the second-best coin in the market, next to Bitcoin (BTC). The coin has experienced bullish trends in the past month, but will it maintain its standing? This doesn’t seem to be the case, as crypto analysts forecast that ETH will fall to the $700 to $800 price range, down from a high of around $1,600.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Could Match Crypto Giants Like Cardano and Solana
Cryptocurrency emergence in the world has given rise to a new concept of value, and this paved way for the development of impressive alternatives to established financial models. The cryptocurrency world has resulted in innovative realizations, such as the decentralized approach to governance and complete ownership of unique digital items.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and PancakeSwap: Here’s Why These Cryptocurrencies Are Worth Holding
Even with the dip in the cryptocurrency market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) have the potential to boost your portfolio, as they have provided outstanding returns in the past. However, a new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), may have a similar impact on your portfolio. With crypto enthusiasts eagerly...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Might Fail To Pay Off Its Loans
Several unfortunate cases are springing up in the Bitcoin and crypto ecosystem. The main reason for these adverse events comes down to the current bearish trend of the cryptocurrency market. Regardless of experts’ optimistic predictions, investors are still skeptical about future investments. Some crypto firms seek ways to sustain...
bitcoinist.com
LUNC Sheds $130 Million In 24 Hours As Terra Classic’s Misery Worsens
LUNC (Terra Luna Classic) continues to experience severe losses as its market capitalization took a heavy hit earlier today. On November 1, the asset’s overall valuation stood at $1.60 billion but in just a span of 24 hours, the value declined by almost 10% as it settled at $1.47 billion, losing $130 million in such a short time frame.
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Crypto Signals Telegram Groups for Inside Tips
Looking for some insight into which cryptocurrencies have the most potential for big returns? In this regard, many investors turn to trading signals for inside tips. This guide will reveal the 8 best crypto signals Telegram groups in the market today. For any investors that aren’t versed in the art...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin And Meme Tokens Rally is Not Over and May Continue in 2023
If there’s one type of asset that has been doing particularly well in the past week, it’s meme coins. Nearly all assets have picked up, but meme coins are far and away the best performers. Just take a look at Dogecoin (DOGE), which is up by over 150% in the past week – largely thanks to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Set to Firepower Your Crypto Account Like Ethereum
2021 was the year the leading DeFi network and cryptocurrency, Ethereum, hit its current all-time high: $4,800. While the crypto community expects Ethereum to surpass its recent all-time high, it’s yet uncertain when. The 2022 crypto crash, though expected to a limit, still came as a surprise to many...
bitcoinist.com
Gala Games Debunk Rumors Of Alleged Hack After Token Plunges
Amid several difficulties and financial crises in the crypto industry, the value of Gala Games’ native token, GALA, dropped 90%. Community members are speculating the cause of this massive decline is hack exploitation. Some revealed rumors of a billion-dollar rug pull. However, Gala Games debunked the rumors saying all is well.
bitcoinist.com
881 Million SHIB Burned In October, Why This Number Is Insignificant
The Shiba Inu community has been burning SHIB for a number of months now in a bid to reduce the overall supply of the meme coin. It has come a long way since then with millions of tokens being burned every month. However, the problem has been with the value of meme coins that are being burned. Even though the token number appears high, it is discouraging when looking at the dollar value.
