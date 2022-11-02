The annual Christmas Mart on West Maple Street will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for unique gifts from over 100 artists, crafters and vendors in the churches and schools on Maple Street from Main to Elizabeth, and the First United Methodist Church on Main Street. Maple Street participants include the Lombard Historical Society; First Church of Lombard, with its historic Maple Street Chapel; St. John’s Lutheran Church; Calvary Episcopal Church; and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Don’t forget to fill in your Passport to enter to receive prizes. First prize is a free night at the Westin Chicago Lombard. Admission and parking are free at all locations. Pictured are (left to right) Darlene Trevino and Leslie Valenti from Sacred Heart Church, Alison Costanzo and Rae Slowik from the Lombard Historical Society, Michelle Penny from St. John’s Lutheran Church, Marlene Peaslee from First Church of Lombard and Christine Marousek from First United Methodist Church. Not pictured are Lynda Wilson (First Church of Lombard) and Joe Latona (Calvary Episcopal Church).

LOMBARD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO