The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
starvedrock.media
OSF Gardens Provide More Than 2,000 Pounds Of Produce For Food Pantries
How did your garden fare this year? Gardens maintained at OSF hospitals in Starved Rock Country produced in a big way. Community gardens were kept up this spring and summer at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and at OSF Center for Health in Streator. The Ottawa garden offered up 640 pounds of produce compared to 1,100 pounds in Mendota and just over 700 pounds in produce from the garden in Streator. All the produce is donated to local food pantries.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IL
Plainfield, IL has a lot of pubs – and delicious pub food. This list of the 15 best restaurants in Plainfield reflects that. From tacos and bingo at Backroads Burger & Bar to craft whiskey cocktails at Next Whiskey Bar, to private events hosted at Hopscotch & Vine to an authentic-feeling 1920s speakeasy at Opera House Steak and Seafood, Plainfield IL knows how to pub.
Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan to close Hammond hospital
Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance is planning to cease inpatient services at its Hammond campus. The healthcare network, which had approved a $30 million renovation of the campus just last year, says the closure is a result of reduced inpatient volume at the Hammond campus over the last 15 months. In a...
Here's What To Do With Your Old Halloween Pumpkins
Here is what to do with your old pumpkins.
The Independent Newspapers
Annual Christmas Mart takes place Nov. 5
The annual Christmas Mart on West Maple Street will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for unique gifts from over 100 artists, crafters and vendors in the churches and schools on Maple Street from Main to Elizabeth, and the First United Methodist Church on Main Street. Maple Street participants include the Lombard Historical Society; First Church of Lombard, with its historic Maple Street Chapel; St. John’s Lutheran Church; Calvary Episcopal Church; and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Don’t forget to fill in your Passport to enter to receive prizes. First prize is a free night at the Westin Chicago Lombard. Admission and parking are free at all locations. Pictured are (left to right) Darlene Trevino and Leslie Valenti from Sacred Heart Church, Alison Costanzo and Rae Slowik from the Lombard Historical Society, Michelle Penny from St. John’s Lutheran Church, Marlene Peaslee from First Church of Lombard and Christine Marousek from First United Methodist Church. Not pictured are Lynda Wilson (First Church of Lombard) and Joe Latona (Calvary Episcopal Church).
Central Illinois junior high considers closure amid teacher shortages, limited activities
CRESCENT CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Some junior high students in Iroquois County may go to another school next year. It comes after Crescent City Grade School is facing teacher shortages and limited extracurriculars. The question to deactivate and close part of the school will be on ballots on Tuesday. This school year, Rod Grimsley, the […]
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.
Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
No cell service, people temporarily unable to call 911
WATSEKA, Ill., (WCIA) — For nine hours Monday night and into Tuesday in Iroquois County, it felt like you took a step back in time after a car crash knocked out cell service. It meant you couldn’t call 911 if there was an emergency, and Watseka’s Fire Department said people had to physically find a […]
evanstonroundtable.com
Property values up 30%, but tax bite may not be so bad, assessor says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to better reflect the comments of Leslie McMillan. The age-old question of who is to blame for your property tax bill was nearly answered during a virtual First Ward meeting Thursday night. First Ward Council Member Clare Kelly sought to answer questions...
starvedrock.media
Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa
An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
Inside Indiana Business
New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store
A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
starvedrock.media
Interstate 80 Construction To Slow Traffic Between Princeton And Peru
Centerline repairs means lane closures on Interstate 80 between Princeton and Peru. Starting Monday, state crews will begin repairing the centerline on I-80 between Interstate 180 and Plank Road. Traffic will be reduced to lane in each direction during the work which will last into December. You should expect delays...
walls102.com
Chicago pair facing forgery charges in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – Two individuals from Chicago are facing forgery charges after reportedly passing counterfeit currency in Ottawa on Wednesday. The Ottawa Police Department claim they stopped a vehicle carrying occupants matching a description given for two subjects allegedly passing counterfeit currency at several area businesses. Taken into custody was the driver, 28-year-old Felicia N. Smith and the passenger, 25-year-old Dwayne L. Anderson. Smith was charged with 3 counts of Forgery and Anderson was charged with 4 counts of Forgery. They were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and released with a notice to appear.
Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
With giant retail malls struggling across the Chicago area, there may be a sign of the future in Aurora.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
advantagenews.com
Gabbard endorses Bailey in race for Illinois governor
A former Congresswoman who ran for president in 2020 endorsed state Sen. Darren Bailey in the race for governor. Tusli Gabbard, an independent former Democratic congresswoman, endorsed Bailey on Monday. It prompted some to speak out against the endorsement. Gabbard and Bailey both spoke at a Republican rally on Monday...
