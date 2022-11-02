ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

Zeldin holds rally in Rensselaer County as election nears

The Republican candidate for New York governor was in the Capital Region Thursday night. Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club in Castleton-On-Hudson. Zeldin also welcomed other candidates running for New York state offices – including Rep. Elise Stefanik, and other...
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates seek New York chief judge to move past ‘regressive’ DiFiore legacy

The premature retirement of New York state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore leaves a big hole to fill on the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. Gov. Kathy Hochul could make her mark on the court with this pick and activists want her to pick a new kind of chief judge that would address the “regressive” legacy of DiFiore.
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday.  One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrvo.org

New York could face 'political earthquake' come Election Day

With Election Day right around the corner, what might we expect to see once the polls close? Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said the momentum during the midterms has moved behind Republican candidates. "I'm reasonably certain in saying the Republicans are going to...
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin

Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
FLORIDA STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

League of Women Voters files suit against Dutchess Board of Elections

POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region (LOWV) and two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County Board of Elections and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight. The lawsuit seeks to have GOP Commissioner Haight agree with his Democratic counterpart, Commissioner Hannah Black, to...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Washington Square News

NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge

An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor

Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
NEW YORK STATE
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
CBS New York

Polls show tight N.Y. governor's race as Early Voting continues

NEW YORK -- The latest polls show mixed messages in the New York governor's race. One has Gov. Kathy Hochul well ahead of Congressman Lee Zeldin, but a second gives Zeldin the advantage. It comes as Early Voting is well underway, and a state court has ruled that absentee ballots in New York will count. The challenge came from Republican and conservative party officials, but the courts say they waited too long, and changing the absentee ballot rules now would be too disruptive less than a week away from Election Day.Hochul was pushing voters to the polls Tuesday, ahead of Election Day. "You...
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy