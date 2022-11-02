Read full article on original website
WNYT
Zeldin holds rally in Rensselaer County as election nears
The Republican candidate for New York governor was in the Capital Region Thursday night. Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club in Castleton-On-Hudson. Zeldin also welcomed other candidates running for New York state offices – including Rep. Elise Stefanik, and other...
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says her opponent and the GOP are being 'dishonest' about crime
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin of using crime concerns as a cudgel to cynically attack her, but also acknowledged that the issue was rooted in sincere worries among the voters who will decide her political fate next week.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates seek New York chief judge to move past ‘regressive’ DiFiore legacy
The premature retirement of New York state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore leaves a big hole to fill on the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. Gov. Kathy Hochul could make her mark on the court with this pick and activists want her to pick a new kind of chief judge that would address the “regressive” legacy of DiFiore.
Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday. One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
wrvo.org
New York could face 'political earthquake' come Election Day
With Election Day right around the corner, what might we expect to see once the polls close? Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said the momentum during the midterms has moved behind Republican candidates. "I'm reasonably certain in saying the Republicans are going to...
13 WHAM
2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin
Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
Election 2022: Democratic incumbent and Long Island GOP congressman vie for New York's highest office
For the first time in 12 years, the name Andrew Cuomo is will not be on the ballot. Instead, the race is between the Gov. Kathy Hochul, the woman who succeeded him, and well-known Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’
The campaign ad is a remnant of our country’s oppressive, segregated past, one lawmaker said. The post Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wxxinews.org
Discussing how changes in New York election law have impacted third parties
For the first time since 1946, New York voters will have only two candidates for governor on their ballots. That's because in 2019, former governor Andrew Cuomo helped push through changes that make it much more difficult for third parties to get on -- or stay on -- the ballot.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Attorney General Letitia James faces off with Queens attorney in under-the-radar campaign
The state attorney general was at home among other Brooklyn Democrats Friday morning at Junior’s in Brooklyn. “From brownstone Brooklyn to the boardwalk we need individuals to come out,” she told the standing room only crowd. She certainly didn’t seem worried about her re-election campaign. What You...
Mid-Hudson News Network
League of Women Voters files suit against Dutchess Board of Elections
POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region (LOWV) and two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County Board of Elections and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight. The lawsuit seeks to have GOP Commissioner Haight agree with his Democratic counterpart, Commissioner Hannah Black, to...
Washington Square News
NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge
An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
NY1
Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor
Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
Legislative Gazette
Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters
Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
Polls show tight N.Y. governor's race as Early Voting continues
NEW YORK -- The latest polls show mixed messages in the New York governor's race. One has Gov. Kathy Hochul well ahead of Congressman Lee Zeldin, but a second gives Zeldin the advantage. It comes as Early Voting is well underway, and a state court has ruled that absentee ballots in New York will count. The challenge came from Republican and conservative party officials, but the courts say they waited too long, and changing the absentee ballot rules now would be too disruptive less than a week away from Election Day.Hochul was pushing voters to the polls Tuesday, ahead of Election Day. "You...
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
POLITICO
Where Zeldin would steer the state
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
