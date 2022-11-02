Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
7 West Michigan Nature Preserves You Can Visit Year-Round
Recently, it was reported that 31,000 acres of land had been preserved in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The section of land, at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, was sold to the conservancy group the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. The land is being preserved for both the local wildlife and for all nature enthusiasts who want to visit. You can read more here.
Looking For A House In Kalamazoo? Spiderman Will Sell You One
Buying a house can be one of the most exciting times in someone's life, whether it's the first home you purchase away from your parents, the first home you buy with your spouse, or that time you go house hunting because you're family is getting bigger. Buying a new house...
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
95.3 MNC
Four Winds South Bend hiring event
Four Winds South Bend is hosting a job fair. The casino is hiring multiple positions, including beverage servers, casino bartenders, cooks, housekeeping, finance, and more. Non-tipped positions start at $15 an hour and tipped positions are at $6.25. Some eligible positions will also offer a $500 sign-on bonus. Attendees can...
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
What’s Happening With Dairy Queen On Lovers Lane?
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article insinuated that this Dairy Queen location is closed. It has since been updated to clear up any confusion. In the past few weeks, some activity has been going on in the Dairy Queen that is on the corner of Cork Street and Lovers Lane. For years, Kalamazoo residents could stop by this corner and get their favorite Blizzard, smash on some chili cheese dogs, or even take home some buster bars, but now the ice cream shop could be undergoing some drastic changes.
Need a Curly Hair Stylist? The Kalamazoo Area Has a Few
If you're a person with curly hair, you already know how important it is to find a stylist who knows how to work with your hair. After all, there are a lot of ways cutting curly hair can go wrong. As someone with curly hair, I've, unfortunately, had my fair...
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast
(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Serving Thanksgiving Meals To-Go in 2022
I know a lot of people are jumping into the Holiday season early this year. But, there's one holiday that can't be forgotten: Thanksgiving. Aside from the inevitable family drama and questionable history of the day, stuffing your face until you feel uncomfortable seems to make Thanksgiving a favorite holiday among many. But, what if you don't want to cook?
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B; 4 winning tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
