South Bend, IN

1077 WRKR

There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MICHIGAN STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.

Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
WARSAW, IN
1077 WRKR

7 West Michigan Nature Preserves You Can Visit Year-Round

Recently, it was reported that 31,000 acres of land had been preserved in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The section of land, at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, was sold to the conservancy group the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. The land is being preserved for both the local wildlife and for all nature enthusiasts who want to visit. You can read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
inkfreenews.com

Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center

WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Four Winds South Bend hiring event

Four Winds South Bend is hosting a job fair. The casino is hiring multiple positions, including beverage servers, casino bartenders, cooks, housekeeping, finance, and more. Non-tipped positions start at $15 an hour and tipped positions are at $6.25. Some eligible positions will also offer a $500 sign-on bonus. Attendees can...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home

PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
PLYMOUTH, IN
1077 WRKR

What’s Happening With Dairy Queen On Lovers Lane?

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article insinuated that this Dairy Queen location is closed. It has since been updated to clear up any confusion. In the past few weeks, some activity has been going on in the Dairy Queen that is on the corner of Cork Street and Lovers Lane. For years, Kalamazoo residents could stop by this corner and get their favorite Blizzard, smash on some chili cheese dogs, or even take home some buster bars, but now the ice cream shop could be undergoing some drastic changes.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness

ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast

(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
ELKHART, IN
1077 WRKR

4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Serving Thanksgiving Meals To-Go in 2022

I know a lot of people are jumping into the Holiday season early this year. But, there's one holiday that can't be forgotten: Thanksgiving. Aside from the inevitable family drama and questionable history of the day, stuffing your face until you feel uncomfortable seems to make Thanksgiving a favorite holiday among many. But, what if you don't want to cook?
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

