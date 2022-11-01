Read full article on original website
Related
njbmagazine.com
$40M Awarded to Spur Economic Growth in Rural and Low-income Communities
New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), hasreceived $40 million in New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) Program Awards from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund. This investment is part of a larger $5 billion round of funding in NMTC awards nationwide aimed to support economic development initiatives in rural and urban low-income communities.
njbmagazine.com
JANJ Honors 3 Leaders at 2022 NJ Business Hall of Fame
Last night at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, Christine LaCroix, partner, Deloitte; Dennis W. Pullin, president and CEO, Virtua Health; and Carol Stillwell, president and CEO, Stillwell-Hansen, were honored by Junior Achievement of New Jersey (JANJ) at the 2022 New Jersey Business Hall of Fame event. Nominated and chosen...
njbmagazine.com
Atlantic City Electric Proposal to Advance Clean Energy & Boost Resiliency
Atlantic City Electric has proposed “Powering the Future,” a portfolio of projects to expand on the company’s support of New Jersey’s clean energy and climate goals while furthering its commitment to delivering safe and reliable service for its customers and communities. In its proposal, filed with...
Comments / 0