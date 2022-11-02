Read full article on original website
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Cooler than last week, but very pleasant Tuesday & Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It hasn’t been quite as warm as last week today, but we’ve still seen a beautiful start to the workweek by November standards!. The sun has been shining today and to the delight of many, the wind has finally come down from where it was over the weekend, especially on Saturday. As for the next couple of days, plan for the bright skies to stick around most of the time before eventually the bottom falls out this weekend.
Cool, but bright Monday with a quiet week ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a windy weekend which saw many residents lose power, the weather will be much quieter heading into the new week. The week starts off cooler than last week, and although there’s a breeze, that will slow down too. We’ll track one more blast of warmth this week, but that will likely come to an end during the upcoming weekend.
Cool Monday with lots of sunshine before a warm up mid-late week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An active weekend becomes a quite start to the work, here is a look at your forecast:. Temperatures will fall out of the 50s this evening down into the low 40s and upper 30s but early tomorrow morning. Skies will continue to clear and winds will generally remain a tad breezy (10-20 mph gusts). We will also remain dry!
Skills testing will create heavy first responder presence, residents should not be alarmed
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland wants residents to be informed about the fire department skills testing, which will result in a heavy first responder presence. The Midland Fire Department (MFD) will be conducting a structural collapse emergency training exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Currie Stadium in Emerson Park.
United Bridge Partners’ contracts with Bay City in limbo
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - They are the troubled two among Bay City’s four bridges, the Liberty Bridge and the Independent Bridge. As work continues on Liberty towards its eventual full reopening contract changes were on the table at the city’s commissioners meeting Monday evening. Almost immediately after...
WNEM Twitter hacked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - WNEM’s Twitter account was hacked Monday afternoon. Twitter has been notified and we are working to rectify the situation.
Grand Blanc High School sends students home after threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Students at a local high school were sent home on Monday after threats on social media. “I think that it was kind of a stupid prank. And I feel like someone just pranked us and they thought that it was funny and spreading it around,” said Madison Graff, student.
MSP investigating officer involved shooting in Bay Co.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A State Police Special Investigation Team is looking into a Bay County shooting where a suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting. Officials said the shooting happened on November 6 at 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street. A Tri-City Post canine trooper and dog were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with tracking a suspect who had fled during a possible assault.
Crime Stoppers offering $4,500 reward for homicide arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a homicide. About 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, 22-year-old Marquanae Harris was shot and killed. Harris was seated in a car near Hosmer and 17th Street in Saginaw when she was killed. The Major Crime...
Saginaw man charged with murder of Isabella Co. woman
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Saginaw man is facing multiple federal charges after an Isabella County woman was found dead in her home. The 34-year-old victim, a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, was identified as Rosanna Romero in federal court documents. She found dead on Nov. 5 after being shot several times in her home.
Saginaw Twp. woman says she was sent to wrong poll on election day
SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) -A Saginaw Township woman was left wondering where to go after she showed up at her polling site and no one was there. “I came here to vote at the Countryside Trinity church on Weiss street today,” said Susan O’Rourke, Saginaw Township resident. “I had received my new voter’s registration card in February and when I received it, I called just to double check and I was told that the area had been redistricted and this would be my new voting location.”
Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial
Two people injured, two suspects in custody following police chase
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. Two suspects were taken into custody following a short foot chase that happened shortly after a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Genesee Avenue.
Genesee Co. teacher wins Excellence in Education award
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Leanne Welch, a third-grade teacher who is known for being a part of her students’ lives, has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery. Welch is a teacher at Rankin Elementary, which is part of the Carmen-Ainsworth School District.
Bay Co. nonprofits receive financial boost from grant funding
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay County nonprofits are receiving a big financial boost. 22 local organizations have been awarded $750,000 to help them recover from the pandemic. With bitter cold temperatures are just around the corner, Bay County Habitat for Humanity said it has been more challenging to help as many people as they would like since the pandemic.
