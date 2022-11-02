ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

State Board of Ed races could decide future role of board, next Ed Commissioner

LINCOLN — A group of conservative Nebraska State Board of Education candidates has spent months stoking public fears about sex education and social studies. In doing so, they turned up the volume on four typically quiet races coming to a head on Tuesday. Their push is part of Republican efforts nationally to boost turnout by right-leaning parents.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Biden touts student debt relief at NM community college days ahead of midterm election

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Central New Mexico Community College on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) President Joe Biden’s appearance at Central New Mexico Community College on Thursday focused on student debt relief and gave the state’s Democratic leaders a chance to boast about new education opportunities offered to students from preschool up to college.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy