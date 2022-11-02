Read full article on original website
GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney,...
North Platte Telegraph
State Board of Ed races could decide future role of board, next Ed Commissioner
LINCOLN — A group of conservative Nebraska State Board of Education candidates has spent months stoking public fears about sex education and social studies. In doing so, they turned up the volume on four typically quiet races coming to a head on Tuesday. Their push is part of Republican efforts nationally to boost turnout by right-leaning parents.
Biden touts student debt relief at NM community college days ahead of midterm election
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Central New Mexico Community College on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) President Joe Biden’s appearance at Central New Mexico Community College on Thursday focused on student debt relief and gave the state’s Democratic leaders a chance to boast about new education opportunities offered to students from preschool up to college.
