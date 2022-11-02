ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Engineering R&D Center in Toronto, Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced today the unveiling of its Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Center in Toronto, Ontario (Canada), marking its third nearshore global design center in two quarters.

Mark Cohon, Chairman, Toronto Global; Alind Saxena, CSO, LTTS; The Hon. Victor Fedeli, Ontarios’ Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India, Toronto; Vincent Bourget - VP Engineering, GTS, Canada; Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, LTTS, Chris Pogue, CEO, Thales Canada (Photo: Business Wire)

The ER&D Center in Toronto will initially focus on developing digital solutions for the transportation sector including railway engineering, for a global aerospace & rail major. The area of specialization would cover rail track defect detection, advanced mobility solutions, digital asset management, digital flyboard, sensors and communications systems.

The center will cater to LTTS’ Canada-based clients for developing cutting-edge solutions in Digital Products and also act as a nearshore site for North America-based customers to enable transformative, new-age initiatives in digital engineering.

With plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next 18-24 months, the ER&D center is expected to become a focal point to hire local talent and further bolster the region’s reputation as a hub for engineering and innovation.

The center was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services in the presence of Mr. Chris Pogue, CEO, Thales Canada, Mr. Ziad Rizk, COO of Ground Transportation Systems (GTS), Canada, Ms. Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India, The Hon. Victor Fedeli, Provincial Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of Ontario, and Mr. Alind Saxena, Chief Sales Officer of LTTS.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said, “LTTS is recognized for being the engineering partner of choice for global leaders and developing new-age and sustainable technologies. Through this new ER&D center, our customers in Canada and North America can leverage our cutting-edge technologies and digital products. LTTS is committed to building exciting opportunities in the Canadian business ecosystem, while strategically expanding its North American footprint.”

Ziad Rizk, Chief Operating Officer, Ground Transportation Systems (GTS), Canada said, “With the vision to invest in new-age digital technologies in the railway engineering sector, we are delighted to partner with an ER&D leader like LTTS in Canada. We have over a decade-long partnership with LTTS which is further strengthened with the inauguration of this ER&D Center. Through this partnership, we are confident of continued innovation and providing effective, safe and modern railway capabilities for our customers.”

The Hon. Victor Fedeli, Ontarios’ Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said, The City of Toronto is known to be the fastest growing city in North America due to its thriving technology ecosystem. We are delighted to welcome an industry leader like LTTS into our community and envision technological advancements and development of local talent through their ER&D centre. We look forward to LTTS’ participation in helping build economic value in the region, while supporting clients globally.”

His Excellency Mr. Manish, Acting High Commissioner of India to Canada, said, “The inauguration of this ER&D center is a big step towards further strengthening the relations between the two countries and promoting the Canada-India economic corridor. With the dedication to deliver innovative solutions and services to the North American clientele with the use of local resources, LTTS is establishing a strong technological footprint here in the region that is expected to benefit local communities and businesses.”

Earlier this year, LTTS inaugurated an Engineering Design Centre in Toulouse (France) and an ER&D Centre in Krakow (Poland), as part of its strategic global business expansion plans.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 21,400 employees spread across 20 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 90 innovation labs as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.LTTS.com/

