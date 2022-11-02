Read full article on original website
Fox 19
FIRST ALERT: High winds with 50mph gusts expected Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday is a FOX19 First Alert Weather Day due to high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Saturday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Non-thunderstorm winds gusts are expected of 50 mph. The winds could down trees or tree limbs, cause power outages and clog...
WLWT 5
Strong Wind and Showers Saturday
CINCINNATI — Bookends of beautiful weather. Friday and Sunday are great. Saturday brings wind driven rain.
WLWT 5
Strong cold front on the way
One more day of sunshine before a strong cold front sweeps through Cincinnati. That brings us wind driven rain!
WLWT 5
A jack-knifed semi blocking lanes along I-71/75 has been cleared
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The jack-knifed semi truck blocking lanes along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Hazardous Waste Collection Event
The Northern Kentucky Hazardous Waste Collection Event is taking place this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents of Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties can dispose of their household hazards for free at this event. Items accepted:. Antifreeze. Batteries (all types) Corrosives/Flammables (fuel, kerosene, etc.) Electronics. Ink...
Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 80-year-old Hamilton woman
HAMILTON — A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nancy Herald,80, who left her residence at 3:15 p.m. Friday and hasn’t returned. Herald drove away from her residence on Brough Avenue in...
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
kentoncounty.org
Road Closure-Independence Station Rd.
CSX Railroad has scheduled a repair on the crossing on Independence Station Road in Kenton County during the week of November 7th with a detour available. During the closure, a signed detour will be in place to direct motorists from Independence Station Road to Turkeyfoot Road, to Richardson Road, and then to Madison Pike (KY17).
WCPO
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Police issue caution about buying, selling items online after string of thefts
CINCINNATI — Police are warning about a dangerous trend that's starting to surface again. In person transactions from sweet online deals that really are too good to be true. Cincinnati Police reported several recent robberies in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, with people getting ripped off when making transactions with someone they arranged to buy, sell or trade property with.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Queen City Avenue and Ridgetop Way in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Queen City Avenue and Ridgetop Way in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
WLWT 5
Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
WLWT 5
Clifton restaurant giving away free winter coats
CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is handing out free winter coats before chill kicks in. Good Plates Eatery is offering free coats outside its location on McMillan Street in Clifton. The restaurant said it's asking people to donate any size coats to help him keep up the inventory. Donations...
