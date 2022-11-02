Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
110422-npt-new-brief
Part of E Street to close as water-main work continues. North Platte’s E Street will be closed in both directions starting Tuesday between South Jeffers and Dewey streets as reconstruction of Jeffers’ major water main continues north. City Engineer Brent Burklund said Midlands Contracting Inc., the project’s contractor,...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte refuse service moved up one day
The city of North Platte will not have refuse collection on Nov. 11 and city offices will be closed that day as well in observance of Veteran’s Day. Carts need to be in place for collection beginning at 6:30 a.m. one day prior to your regular collection day. The city reminds its patrons that all garbage needs to be in city provided containers and the lids must be closed.
North Platte Telegraph
Habitat TIF study referred, ice rink OK'd by North Platte City Council
North Platte City Council members Tuesday plowed through their agenda in about 20 minutes, dividing along familiar lines as they did so. All agenda items received positive votes, including a 5-3 tally to refer North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s quest for TIF eligibility for its next planned development area to the city Planning Commission.
klkntv.com
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
knopnews2.com
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
North Platte Telegraph
Mary Hepburn: The world can’t function without volunteers
Last week I introduced you to Chuck Scripter, a dedicated volunteer who serves in so many places in this community. I am not sure how Chuck keeps track of himself. He volunteers for Salvation Army, hospice, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, just to name a few! Whew! I wonder if he passes himself coming and going?
North Platte Telegraph
Developments portend on all sides of North Platte’s emerging District 177
District 177, North Platte’s 1972 mall, entered the 18th month of its $75 million transformation Tuesday with its next big openings close at hand and hoped-for revelations of other major new tenants before it ends. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works said Monday that Dunham’s Sports should open next...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 5
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (5) updates to this series since Updated 38 min ago.
albionnewsonline.com
LLNRD approves new irrigated acres in five counties
Due to groundwater rising in specified areas, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District Board recently approved new irrigated acres for 2023 in an area between the Middle Loup and North Loup Rivers in Valley, Loup, Sherman, Howard and Custer counties. Over 1,100 acres were approved. Groundwater levels in some parts...
North Platte Telegraph
Western Nebraska Bank opens Madison school branch
Students at Madison School cut the ribbon for the official opening of the Madison Bulldog Branch of Western Nebraska Bank on Thursday afternoon. The branch will allow students to save money in their individual accounts. As of Thursday, students had deposited about $600. The branch began taking deposits Oct. 27.
Sioux City Journal
Couple opens new venue for parties and events in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE -- Amanda Zeller has always had thoughts of being an event planner or designer. That opportunity is now a reality due to what she called the perfect timing and location. Zeller and her husband, Nathan, opened the Gathering Spot this week — a venue geared toward events such...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
North Platte Telegraph
New automated camera system showing benefits for North Platte Police Department
The North Platte Police Department is already seeing benefits from placing a handful of cameras throughout the city that read the license plates of passing vehicles. Police Chief Steve Reeves said late last week that in the short time the cameras have been in use, the department has recovered a stolen car, discovered a vehicle with a stolen license plate and arrested four individuals who had outstanding warrants.
North Platte Telegraph
Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Meridian in Class D1
Mataya Roberts notched a team-high 17 kills and Olivia Hansen and Alexis Wood combined for 27 more as Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off Meridian 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 Thursday in the first round of the Class D1 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. Hansen recorded 15 kills and Wood added 12. Maddie Doyle...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Kearney man after alleged threat toward officers
LEXINGTON, NE - A Kearney man is in jail after police broke in into his hotel room and arrested him. On Tuesday night, Clifton Dedrick of Kearney was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol at the Comfort Inn in Lexington. The Lexington Police contacted the NSP regarding Dedrick, who had an active arrest warrant and who they believed had a gun. According to Kearney Police, Dedrick had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
North Platte Telegraph
State volleyball: Maywood-Hayes Center falls short of Class D1 state final appearance
The Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball team had no answer for Laney Kathol and Cedar Catholic in the Class D1 semifinals on Friday. The Trojan senior collected 18 kills, one more than Maywood-Hayes Center’s total, as Cedar Catholic swept the Wolves 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 to advance to Saturday’s state finals.
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties. Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation. The Merrick County...
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
North Platte Telegraph
State volleyball: Swedes cage top seeded Tigers in historic win
LINCOLN — It was a cold, dreary day in Lincoln but not inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena as Gothenburg knocked off top-seeded North Bend Central Friday. It was a historic five-set victory for the Swedes, who celebrated their first victory at the state tournament in school history Wednesday, and now will play for their first title on Saturday.
