The city of North Platte will not have refuse collection on Nov. 11 and city offices will be closed that day as well in observance of Veteran’s Day. Carts need to be in place for collection beginning at 6:30 a.m. one day prior to your regular collection day. The city reminds its patrons that all garbage needs to be in city provided containers and the lids must be closed.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO