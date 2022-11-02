DETROIT (AP) — Three more people have been killed in the past seven months by Takata air bag inflators that exploded and hurled shrapnel. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, said Wednesday that people should not drive older Dodge and Chrysler cars until the air bags are replaced. The cars were recalled in 2015. The three fatalities bring the worldwide death toll from Takata air bag inflators to at least 32, with 23 in the U.S.

