Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Pope Francis Arrives in Bahrain
SAKHIR, Bahrain (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Bahrain on Thursday to start a four-day trip, the second by the pontiff to the Arabian peninsula. The plane carrying the pope arrived in Sakhir where he is due to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the Sakhir Palace. (Reporting...
US News and World Report
Haiti Police End Gang Blockade at Fuel Terminal, Government Says
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian police have taken control of the Varreux fuel terminal and ended a gang blockade that had halted distribution of petroleum products, the Haitian government said on Thursday, adding that fuel distribution will resume on Monday. (Reporting by Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince and Brian Ellsworth in Sao...
US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse of Gang Ties
(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
US News and World Report
G7 Urges China to Abstain From Threats, Use of Force
MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while the United States touted the countries' increasingly aligned approach toward dealing with Beijing. A mildly-worded communique, wrapping up two days of meetings by the foreign ministers of...
US News and World Report
G-7 Ministers Back Ukraine Support, Are Suspicious of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine's defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign...
Australia live news update: NSW floods continue with 21 emergency warnings; Canberra police search for missing boy
Several communities in NSW remain on high alert as authorities warn of flood waters moving downstream
US News and World Report
Grief-Stricken and Angry South Korean Parents Bid Final Goodbyes to Halloween Disaster Victims
SEOUL (Reuters) - "Dad, I'm going out" were the last words Jung Hae-moon heard his daughter utter, at the end of a chat they had on the telephone on Saturday as she turned down an invitation to dinner. Hours later, 30-year-old Jung Joo-hee was among 156 people, most of them...
US News and World Report
Lula Transition Team Invites Experts Who Helped Stabilize Brazil Economy in 1990s - Sources
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's transition team has invited two economists, Persio Arida and Andre Lara Resende, who helped design the Real Plan that stabilized the economy in the 1990s, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday. The sources, who spoke...
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Must 'Take Responsibility' for Breakdown in Climate Ties
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China's foreign ministry said. Nearly 200 countries are about to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for...
US News and World Report
Seven Feared Dead in Helicopter Crash in Southern Italy, Police Say
MILAN (Reuters) - A helicopter flying from Italy's Tremiti islands to the mainland crashed on Saturday some 50 kilometres from the city of Foggia, in the southern-east region of Apulia, police said, adding seven people were feared dead in the accident. A spokeswoman for the police's office in Foggia told...
US News and World Report
Italy Silent as Ships With 1,000 Rescued Migrants Seek Help
ABOARD THE GEO BARENTS (AP) — Humanitarian groups caring for nearly 1,000 rescued migrants on three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe portas it hardens its position against rescue boats.
US News and World Report
Russia Urges United Nations to Help Ease Its Food and Fertiliser Exports
(Reuters) -Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating in the initiative...
US News and World Report
Germany Urges Western Balkan Leaders to Resolve Conflicts
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts" and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia...
US News and World Report
Xi Tells Scholz China and Germany Should Work Together During 'Times of Change and Turmoil'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that as big nations with influence, China and Germany should work together all the more during "times of change and turmoil" for the sake of world peace, according to state media. Scholz kicked off his one-day...
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Tells Biden: Iran Was Freed 43 Years Ago -TV
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's hardline president on Friday said that Iran had been freed by the 1979 Islamic revolution, responding to a vow by U.S. President Joe Biden to "free Iran". "I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago," President Ebrahim Raisi said in a live televised...
US News and World Report
Prisoners' Families Hold Small Protest in Bahrain During Pope Visit
ISA TOWN, Bahrain (Reuters) -Relatives of death row and life inmates in Bahrain held a small protest along Pope Francis' motorcade route on Saturday calling for freedom of political prisoners in the Gulf Arab state. It was not clear if the pope saw the placards as his motorcade moved from...
US News and World Report
North Korea Keeps up Its Missile Barrage With Launch of ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least six missiles into the sea on Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and halted trains in northern Japan, adding to a recent barrage of weapons tests that has escalated tensions in the region. The ICBM...
US News and World Report
3 Recent Fatalities Bring Takata Air Bag Death Toll to 32
DETROIT (AP) — Three more people have been killed in the past seven months by Takata air bag inflators that exploded and hurled shrapnel. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, said Wednesday that people should not drive older Dodge and Chrysler cars until the air bags are replaced. The cars were recalled in 2015. The three fatalities bring the worldwide death toll from Takata air bag inflators to at least 32, with 23 in the U.S.
US News and World Report
Germany, Other EU Members Plan to Expand Iran Sanctions -Der Spiegel
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany and eight other EU member states are planning to expand sanctions on Iran to include individuals and organisations linked to violence against protesters in the Islamic Republic, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without disclosing its sources. A package containing 31 proposals was introduced in Brussels on Wednesday...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Urges Xi to Exert Influence on Russia
BEIJING (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged China to exert its influence on Russia, while the Chinese leader repeated a call for talks between Moscow and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. Scholz was in...
Comments / 0