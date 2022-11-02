Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday. A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call. Officials say that the victim was...
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
Death investigation underway in Summerville subdivision
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a reported death in Dorchester County Saturday morning. Investigators confirmed they are investigating a death on Kensington Lane in the Kings Grant subdivision. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. DCSO says one person has been detained. Limited details are available at this […]
live5news.com
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
counton2.com
Lawsuit: Facebook radicalization led to Emanuel AME shooting
Lawsuit: Facebook radicalization led to Emanuel AME …. Man arrested for string of burglaries in Goose Creek. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for...
Record number of early voters in Charleston County with one day left
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voters are hitting the polls by the thousands in Charleston County. “I wanted to skip the lines and it worked out well for me,” said Leroy Smalls Jr. who voted early at Seacoast Church in West Ashley. More than 51,000 people have already cast their ballots since early voting started […]
1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff
The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their injuries don't appear life-threatening, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The post 1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Head-on collision at US-17A intersection in Dorchester County leaves 2 dead
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Corner has identified two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on US-17A Friday morning. One of the drivers, Breanna Sison, 26 of Summerville, was transported to the Trident Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dorchester County Corner.
live5news.com
Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
WJCL
Murdaugh Murders: Prosecutors pinpoint when they believe Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — (CNN) -- In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense inAlex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife,...
CPD: Arrest made in connection to West Ashley apartment shooting that injured 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police have made an arrest connecting to a Sunday shooting that injured four people at a West Ashley apartment complex. Damoreion Smiley was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Charleston […]
abcnews4.com
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office congratulates new deputy joining the force
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new deputy has joined GCSO's force. Deputy Dean Doxtator graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy today. Deputy Doxtater will be a member of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division. Great job deputy!
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
live5news.com
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
Albany Herald
Prosecution reveals new timeline in Murdaugh killings
In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old...
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
live5news.com
Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials. Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.
2 killed in crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers say two people were killed during a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 17-Alternate in Dorchester County. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two vehicles, a 2005 Acura sedan and a 2009 Hyundai SUV, were traveling north along Hwy 17-A shortly before 8:00 a.m. when they […]
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
Comments / 0