Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Death investigation underway in Summerville subdivision

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a reported death in Dorchester County Saturday morning. Investigators confirmed they are investigating a death on Kensington Lane in the Kings Grant subdivision. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. DCSO says one person has been detained. Limited details are available at this […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lawsuit: Facebook radicalization led to Emanuel AME shooting

Lawsuit: Facebook radicalization led to Emanuel AME …. Man arrested for string of burglaries in Goose Creek. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Arrest made in connection to West Ashley apartment shooting that injured 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police have made an arrest connecting to a Sunday shooting that injured four people at a West Ashley apartment complex. Damoreion Smiley was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina residents will now have access to free genetic testing thanks to the expansion of a DNA research project at the Medical University of South Carolina. The “In Our DNA SC” project is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and disease prevention through the study of genetics. “MUSC started it because of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC
Albany Herald

Prosecution reveals new timeline in Murdaugh killings

In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials. Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
CHARLESTON, SC

