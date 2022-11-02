Read full article on original website
Windy Saturday ahead, a few showers with the arrival of the front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warmer weather is here to stay for both the afternoons and overnights as winds turn back out of the south bringing in more moisture and a few rain chances. The main focus for Saturday will be on the winds as gust will be approaching 50 mph for the higher elevations and gust up to 30 mph for areas along the Valley.
Clouds moving in, rain to follow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds blew in while we were sleeping, and the winds are going to be blowing today. More showers are ahead for Saturday evening and Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Full day of sunshine ahead of winds, clouds, and some rain this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Let’s all enjoy this beautiful, warmer day! We’re tracking clouds and winds to spread out this weekend, and a front to stall leaving our area as a whole with a few showers. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or...
One more nice day before breezy conditions, clouds, and showers arrive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of sunshine before the clouds and light showers arrive. The winds pick up this weekend making it feel much warmer as well. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Early Saturday Morning Heavy Rain & Weak Storms Coming
A storm system that has already produced many tornadoes tonight in Texas and Arkansas is marching eastward towards West Tennessee. The line will slowly weaken as it moves across the Mississippi River but still could have enough strength to produce some gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain for us. The line will cross the Mississippi River between 2-3 AM and move through Jackson between 4-6 AM. We will have the latest forecast details right here.
More sunshine and warmer temperatures expected to end the week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine finally returns, but it doesn’t stick around long. More clouds and a few showers are possible this weekend. Those warmer temperatures continue though!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go...
Drought conditions persist across East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest drought monitor came out Thursday morning and conditions have barely changed across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. These are the conditions in which two wildfires are burning in Roane and Campbell counties. Severe drought continues across part of the Southern Valley with moderate...
Laurel Falls Trail to temporarily close
GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Laurel Falls Trail will temporarily close in November to allow park officials to conduct survey work, Great Smoky Mountains National Park representatives told WVLT News. The trail will be closed to all use Monday through Thursday during the closure period, which is set for Nov. 7...
WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Shorts weather ahead but fire risk climbs
Thomas Rhett is going on tour again, and he’ll be making a stop in Knoxville. The campaign trail for governor makes stops in East Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee stopped in Oak Ridge while candidate Jason Martin stopped by Knoxville to campaign. Vols success spells big prices at ticket office.
Would you want to end clock changes and keep daylight saving permanent?
It's the time of year, some of us love to hate. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, clocks will fall back an hour signaling darker evenings lie in the months ahead.
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
CDC map shows ‘very high’ flu activity level in Tennessee
A major spike in flu cases was reported in Tennessee Friday as health officials brace for what appears to be America’s worst flu season in more than a decade. CDC map shows ‘very high’ flu activity level in Tennessee. A major spike in flu cases was reported...
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
Crews fighting brush fire in Sevier Co.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews were actively fighting a brush fire Saturday afternoon. Officials said the brush fire was near Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road. Those in the area are urged to be aware and use caution as firefighters work to contain the fire.
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
Heavy snowfall forecasted for Utah on Wednesday
PARK CITY, Utah — Powderchasers forecasts the next wave of snow on Wednesday. The storm is expected to cross over the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest on Monday before bringing […]
Dollywood and Sevier County ready to kick off the holiday season
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County will look a lot brighter as Winterfest gets underway and the first place you’ll see the lights come on will be at Dollywood. The holiday season is back at Dollywood and all of Sevier Co.’s Winterfest celebration. Dollywood added one million...
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
