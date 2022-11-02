ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Messiah
3d ago

they shouldn't have internal affairs... they should face the law just like all other citizens

7
Nita Purnell
3d ago

this sounds fun first 48 without a kill 😂 be careful what you do to people

Click10.com

2 dead during domestic violence incident in Plantation, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. – Two people died during a domestic violence incident on Friday in Plantation, according to the Plantation Police Department. Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to an apartment at the ARIUM Siena Cove, a gated community of two-story buildings west of University Drive. Police officers used...
PLANTATION, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence

A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: mother and child hospitalized after hit-and-run

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a mother that was pushing her child in a stroller. On Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. she was walking westbound on Caribbean Boulevard. At the same time, an unknown person was driving westbound and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Attorney for Parkland shooter under investigation

MIAMI - An attorney for the Parkland shooter is being investigated.The Florida Bar has launched an investigation into the actions of Tamara Curtis, one of the assistant public defenders who represented Nikolas Cruz.Last July, she was caught during a break in the proceedings laughing with the shooter and making an obscene gesture.As you might recall we reported many of the victims' families were very upset about Curtis' behavior in court. Also, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has written a letter to Jack Tuter, the Chief Judge of the seventh judicial circuit. The letter addresses the behavior of Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, saying she was hostile towards the defense. The group is asking Tuter to remove her from any other criminal cases. 
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

Suspect in killing of fire captain dies

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain is dead. Court records show prosecutors dropped charges against Jay Brett Rind in the killing of Capt. James Gilliard in Palm Beach Gardens two years ago. The 64-year-old man died in...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Bar Investigating Parkland Shooter’s Lawyer Who Flipped the Bird

Tamara Curtis, a member of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense counsel, is under investigation by the Florida state bar association, a spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday night.News of the inquiry comes a day after Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison, following an emotional two-day hearing during which the parents of his victims lambasted his attorneys for their conduct over the course of the trial.The Florida bar’s probe was first reported by Miami-based station WPLG. In a statement to The Daily Beast, bar association spokesperson Jennifer Krell Davis confirmed that the investigation was ongoing but...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison

The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
PARKLAND, FL

