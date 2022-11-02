Read full article on original website
Messiah
3d ago
they shouldn't have internal affairs... they should face the law just like all other citizens
7
Nita Purnell
3d ago
this sounds fun first 48 without a kill 😂 be careful what you do to people
5
Click10.com
2 dead during domestic violence incident in Plantation, police say
PLANTATION, Fla. – Two people died during a domestic violence incident on Friday in Plantation, according to the Plantation Police Department. Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to an apartment at the ARIUM Siena Cove, a gated community of two-story buildings west of University Drive. Police officers used...
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence
A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
cw34.com
Undocumented man accused of holding woman who'd been drinking in his car against her will
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman at a dance club said she ended up trapped in a man's car after she'd been drinking and was not feeling well. A detective with the Palm Springs Police Department said the victim reported arriving at the club on S. Congress Avenue at about midnight on Monday, Oct. 24.
Click10.com
Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
cbs12.com
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
WATCH THE VIDEO: Broward Hotel Guest Robbed At Gunpoint
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
cw34.com
'You're a bastard! You're a fricking animal' Cruz hears from relatives of shooting victims
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Convicted killer Nikolas Cruz has been sentenced today in court. Relatives of the Parkland mass shooting spoke in court this afternoon, telling Cruz what they think of him. This is the second straight day that the victims' relatives have spoken to Cruz directly in...
cw34.com
Deputies: mother and child hospitalized after hit-and-run
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a mother that was pushing her child in a stroller. On Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. she was walking westbound on Caribbean Boulevard. At the same time, an unknown person was driving westbound and...
Attorney for Parkland shooter under investigation
MIAMI - An attorney for the Parkland shooter is being investigated.The Florida Bar has launched an investigation into the actions of Tamara Curtis, one of the assistant public defenders who represented Nikolas Cruz.Last July, she was caught during a break in the proceedings laughing with the shooter and making an obscene gesture.As you might recall we reported many of the victims' families were very upset about Curtis' behavior in court. Also, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has written a letter to Jack Tuter, the Chief Judge of the seventh judicial circuit. The letter addresses the behavior of Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, saying she was hostile towards the defense. The group is asking Tuter to remove her from any other criminal cases.
cw34.com
Police arrest relative of man charged in Florida-Georgia crime spree
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police made a second arrest in connection to a murderous crime spree that stretched from West Palm Beach to Georgia. Valdosta Police arrested 30-year-old Yolanda Brockman on a felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Investigators say she's a relative of...
cw34.com
Suspect in killing of fire captain dies
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain is dead. Court records show prosecutors dropped charges against Jay Brett Rind in the killing of Capt. James Gilliard in Palm Beach Gardens two years ago. The 64-year-old man died in...
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
Florida Bar Investigating Parkland Shooter’s Lawyer Who Flipped the Bird
Tamara Curtis, a member of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense counsel, is under investigation by the Florida state bar association, a spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday night.News of the inquiry comes a day after Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison, following an emotional two-day hearing during which the parents of his victims lambasted his attorneys for their conduct over the course of the trial.The Florida bar’s probe was first reported by Miami-based station WPLG. In a statement to The Daily Beast, bar association spokesperson Jennifer Krell Davis confirmed that the investigation was ongoing but...
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison
The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
Click10.com
Florida Department of Corrections to have custody of Parkland school shooter for rest of his life
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced the Parkland school shooter to 34 consecutive mandatory life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole and remanded him to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, the 24-year-old convicted felon waited in the Broward County main jail.
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
$8K stolen from Florida business in strong-arm robbery over change dispute
Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff's Office Robbery Unit need the public's help identifying a man allegedly involved in a strong-arm robbery at a business in Deerfield Beach, which started over a disagreement about change.
