Barnstable County, MA

westernmassnews.com

State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBUR

What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! We have an incredibly — perhaps unsettlingly — warm weekend ahead. And don’t forget: Daylight Savings also ends, meaning we gain an extra hour Sunday. (Get ready: that first 4:30 p.m. sunset on Sunday is gonna feel weird when it’s also 70 degrees outside.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 3, explained

What is Question 3 on the general election ballot?. Question 3 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The proposed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 5,569 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,569 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,915,290 cases and 20,614 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 1 there were 179...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?

You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations

BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Is Massachusetts a sanctuary state?

BOSTON — The number of families and individuals arriving in Massachusetts seeking safety and shelter has “significantly” increased as 133 immigrant families and over 4000 individuals have arrived and were housed in the fiscal year of 2022, according to a recent letter written by Gov. Charlie Baker.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)

Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

