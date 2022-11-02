Read full article on original website
Governor Baker attracting national attention for 2024
BOSTON — At Boston’s Convention Center, Governor Charlie Baker attends the Boston Semper Fidelis Society’s Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration. The popular two term Republican Governor is stepping away from political life, leaving many pundits speculating about what’s next for Baker. Nationally, a centrist group called...
Massachusetts legislation passed to help those with disabilities
Two bills that were passed in the Senate Thursday during an informal session will help those in the Commonwealth with disabilities live more independently.
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
Gov. Baker signs new Massachusetts law on 'step therapy' practices
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a bill to restrict the practice in which some patients are made to try and fail on insurance-preferred treatments before their insurer will approve a more expensive option prescribed by a doctor. "On behalf of the dozens of patient groups who...
What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.
TGIF! We have an incredibly — perhaps unsettlingly — warm weekend ahead. And don't forget: Daylight Savings also ends, meaning we gain an extra hour Sunday. (Get ready: that first 4:30 p.m. sunset on Sunday is gonna feel weird when it's also 70 degrees outside.)
Massachusetts Ballot Question 3, explained
What is Question 3 on the general election ballot?. Question 3 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The proposed...
Attorney General Maura Healey announces $1.7 million rate reduction for Berkshire Gas customers
PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday an agreement with Berkshire Gas Co. reducing its proposed distribution rate increase for 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers by more than $1.7 million. The deal announced by Attorney General Maura T. Healey also prevents the utility from...
Mass. Reports 5,569 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,569 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,915,290 cases and 20,614 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 1 there were 179...
Auditor’s investigators found over $13.5 million in public benefit fraud
A new report from the Office of the State Auditor has found that public assistance fraud more than doubled between FY21 ($6,139,720.51) and FY22 ($13,519,349.55) in Massachusetts.
Mass General Brigham unveils new “Patient Code of Conduct”
BOSTON — Mass General Brigham is cracking down on patients who cross the line. The healthcare provider released its new Patient Code of Conduct this week, with a list of behavior towards staff members that will no longer be tolerated. “We recognize the threat of disrespectful, racist or discriminatory...
Racial disparities continue in Massachusetts Juvenile Justice system
New research released by the state Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board shows that racial and ethnic disparities in youth arrests remain high, even though the total number of youth entering the system has gone down substantially in recent years.
Election Profile: Geoff Diehl's chances of taking over from the best Republican Governor in the United States
Hoping to replace the polls' best Republican Governor Charlie Baker in the United States according to polls, is Geoff Diehl...but does he have what it takes lead Massachusetts? Let's look at his offering...
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
REMINDER: Here is the deadline to get a Real ID license in Massachusetts
Mass. — The Department of Homeland Security is reminding Mass residence to get a Real ID. All residents over the age of 18 must have a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, or they will not be able to fly within the United States or enter certain federal facilities.
Massachusetts Gives Tiny Payments To Many Residents
A few extra hundred dollars would do many Americans some good. And that is the relief Massachusetts plans to provide to some residents. The state has started sending one-time rebates from a fund of about $2.9 billion. About 3 million taxpayers will gain some of this money. (source)
Hospital wait times soar with 19K unfilled positions in Mass., report says
Wait times are increasing for hundreds of patients in hospitals across Massachusetts due to an estimated 19,000 unfilled acute care positions, according to a healthcare advocacy group. The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found in a recent survey that hospitals are seeing “unprecedented backups” in getting patients out of severe...
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
Fall in Massachusetts has been a great one so far. We have had the opportunity to experience some rich foliage and have been treated to mild almost summer-like weather. No complaints here. I love fall in Massachusetts, don't you?. Have You Noticed an Increase in Mask Wearing in Massachusetts?. As...
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
Is Massachusetts a sanctuary state?
BOSTON — The number of families and individuals arriving in Massachusetts seeking safety and shelter has “significantly” increased as 133 immigrant families and over 4000 individuals have arrived and were housed in the fiscal year of 2022, according to a recent letter written by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
