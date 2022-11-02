ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, TN

OBITUARY: Larry Allen McCraw

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Larry Allen McCraw age 51 of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in an auto accident near Athens, TN.

Larry was a truck driver for Pugh Lubricant.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi McCraw; children, Cadee McCraw, Cody Smither, Ashleigh Smither, Blake Smither, Mikey Carey; grandchildren, Xavion Thomas, Zaara Howard, Skylar, Marlee and Lillie Mills; brother, William (Teresa) McCraw; uncle, Larry “Uncle Mac” McCraw.

A memorial service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. till service time on Saturday. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

