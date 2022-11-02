ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Wednesday forecast: Foggy start to the day with a chance of afternoon storms

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Look out for patchy fog over much of the area in the morning with a chance of afternoon showers.

Daytime highs should reach the upper 80s.

Much of Central Florida will see partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of early or mid-afternoon rains.

On Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of showers as a front moves across the area with cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Lisa moves into Belize while Tropical Storm Martin continues to spin out to sea.

Neither storm is a threat to Florida.

©2022 Cox Media Group

