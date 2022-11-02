Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wellfleet, MA
Wellfleet is a town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, known for its beaches, oysters, and its people’s love for nature. The town is located between the “tip” and “elbow” of Cape Cod and was originally part of Eastham until 1763, when it became a town. A...
Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
theweektoday.com
UPDATED Surplus school buildings sold at auction
The historic West and East school buildings of Wareham will be repurposed under new ownership. Both school buildings were sold at auction on Thursday, Oct. 27. The closing date for the sales of the properties is Nov. 21. Patricia A.McArdle & Associates, PC, was the highest bidder for the West...
WJLA
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
capecod.com
Video and updated: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
BRIDGEWATER – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) leadership presented certificates of completion to 22 graduating recruits of Class #BW22 on Friday. The ceremony took place at the Department of Fire Services’ Bridgewater campus. 22 Graduates from 15 Fire Departments-local firefighters graduating were:
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police introduce comfort dog Finlay
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Chief Lennon is proud to introduce the newest Officer of the Yarmouth Police Department. Canine Officer Finley was officially sworn in as the first YPD Comfort Dog. Finley is from Freedom Labradors in Sandwich and will be paired with Officer Sean Brewer when she completes her training.
Cape Cod Chronicle
George F. Clements Jr.
George F. Clements Jr. of Greenwich, Conn. and Chatham passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his three children in the early hours of his 97th birthday, September 24, 2022. Born on September 24, 1925 in Waltham, George grew up in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School. He...
capecoddaily.com
Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board
YARMOUTH – The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police is proud to announce the addition of Chief Frank Frederickson as our new Director of Government Affairs. Chief Frederickson recently retired from the Yarmouth Police Department after 45 years of of dedicated and exceptional service. Chief Frederickson brings with him an unparalleled knowledge […] The post Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old boy out of Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager out of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Library. He may have taken a Gatra bus to Kingston or Plymouth, but...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Frederick K. Plumb
Frederick K. Plumb, son of Dr Darley Plumb and Edith Sullivan Plumb, brother of Lucille Plumb Rogers, died October 30, 2022 in Chatham. Fred was born in Northampton, Massachusetts in 1929 and graduated from Northampton High School, Harvard College (1950) and Harvard Law School (1953). He married Louise “Stacy” Browning of Chevy Chase, Maryland in 1952 and, after Army service, moved to suburban Detroit. He was a partner at Dickinson Wright, a large law firm in Detroit, for many years. His other activities in Michigan included chairing the PTA, supporting Black businessmen, being a church elder, and involvement in the Rotary Club. He and Stacy moved to Orleans in 1980, where he developed a solo law practice. Stacy died in 1986.
Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
whdh.com
7 Investigates: How mailbox bandits make off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen checks
We have all heard the phrase “the check’s in the mail.” But some who are sending checks to pay bills have been discovering their payment’s been stolen straight from the mail, and police are seeing a lot more of it. Mailbox fishing, check washing and forgery...
cdrecycler.com
Clean Harbors names co-chief executive officers
Clean Harbors Inc., Norwell, Massachusetts, a provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, has announced that it has appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Eric W. Gerstenberg and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael L. Battles as co-CEOs of the company, effective March 31, 2023. As part of a long-planned...
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
Comments / 0