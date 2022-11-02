Read full article on original website
BBC
Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad
Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
Ireland v South Africa: Autumn Nations Series – live
Minute-by-minute report: The world champions face the No 1 team in world and Lee Calvert has updates on all the action
BBC
Luis Sinisterra: Leeds' Colombia international expected to be out until after World Cup
Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup with a foot injury, says manager Jesse Marsch. The Colombia international sustained the injury during Leeds' 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in October. The 23-year-old missed his side's Premier League win over Liverpool on...
BBC
Autumn Tests: Scotland v Fiji - Gregor Townsend's side must perform
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday his team need to "deliver winning performances", starting against Fiji on Saturday. It sounds like an obvious thing for any coach...
England reaches T20 WCup semifinals, Australia eliminated
SYDNEY (AP) — England advanced to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup and eliminated host Australia on net run-rate after its last over four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. New Zealand, England and Australia all finished with seven points from five matches in Group 1 but the...
Giarnni Regini-Moran says he is 'lost for words' after making history by becoming Great Britain's first ever men's world floor winner in front of a home crowd at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
Giarnni Regini-Moran was stunned after clinching Great Britain's first ever men's world floor title at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in front of a home crowd in Liverpool. The 24-year-old Norfolk native beat newly-crowned all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto with a score of 14.533, pipping the Japanese competitor to the...
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes Needham Market can upset the odds against Burton Albion
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock knows all about big occasions. It is hard to imagine Manchester City were once in the third tier of English football - but that was the situation back in 1998-99. They were 2-0 down to Gillingham at Wembley in front of 76,000 fans in that...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC
'We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe
David Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. The Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
BBC
Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
Wolverhampton hires former Sevilla boss Lopetegui as manager
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Wolverhampton hired Julen Lopetegui as manager on Saturday. Lopetegui was fired one month ago by Sevilla after three years with the Spanish club during which he led it to a Europa League title in 2020. The 56-year-old Lopetegui will take over Nov....
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
Cautious optimism surrounds Arsenal's resurgence with fans uniting behind Mikel Arteta
It's all looking very positive at Arsenal football club this season.
ESPN
Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot
French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
BBC
Carlisle United close part of ground because of fan behaviour
Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour. The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away. At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins...
‘I feel very, very sorry’: West Ham’s Kurt Zouma apologises for kicking cat
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has spoken of his “great remorse” over the cat kicking incident he was involved in earlier this year. In June the Frenchman was ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after admitting kicking and slapping his pet cat.
FOX Sports
Giroud helps Milan return to last 16 for 1st time in 9 years
MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has a knack of delivering in big games. He did it again on Wednesday with two goals and two assists as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years. Giroud opened the...
