Olivier Giroud insists he is 'not getting carried away' with the idea of being called up into France's World Cup squad... despite the AC Milan striker returning to some of his best form for Serie A giants
Olivier Giroud still thinks his spot in France's squad for the Qatar World Cup is still up for grabs despite his impressive form since joining Serie A side AC Milan. The Former Chelsea and Arsenal star has been in great form since his move to Italy in 2021 and even helped the club win the Serie A title last season.
Manchester United report: Red Devils want Bayern Munich star on free transfer
Manchester United are considering a move to sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting when his contract expires.
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
Bayern wins amid call by Bundesliga fans to 'boycott Qatar'
There have been calls from fans attending Bundesliga games to boycott Qatar's World Cup
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
New Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, 18, mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring first goal
Manchester United's emerging star Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club in his side's 1-0 Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Transfer Price Revealed For Napoli Sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia After Jurgen Klopp Admiration
The incredible performance by the wanted speedster did not go unnoticed, with the Liverpool manager praising him in the post-match conference. Reports have linked Kvaratskhelia with a move to the Premier League and Spanish giants Real Madrid. The latter would be more likely, however, as the player himself stated that he grew up as a fan of the club.
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
ESPN
Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot
French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
Antonio Conte has no issues with Jurgen Klopp’s past criticism of Tottenham
Antonio Conte had no issue with Jurgen Klopp’s criticism following their most recent meeting because he knows Tottenham are the reason Liverpool did not win the Premier League last season.Spurs claimed a point at Anfield in May after a battling display in a 1-1 draw which proved crucial in the race for the title after Manchester City beat the Reds to first spot by a single point.Klopp did not hold back after the stalemate and insisted he could not coach the type of football that was played by Tottenham, who had only 35 per cent possession on the night but...
Soccer-Inter will need to be on top form to beat Juve, says Inzaghi
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Inter Milan will need to show character to beat a Juventus side stung by their Champions League exit, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday. Eighth-placed Juve trail sixth-placed Inter by just two points, with both sides in need of win in Turin on Sunday to stay on the trail of leaders Napoli.
Jurgen Klopp success story proves coaches need patience and time – Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte believes Jurgen Klopp’s patient progress at Liverpool is a good example for Tottenham to follow in the quest to end their trophy drought.Spurs have not claimed silverware since 2008 despite being among the leading clubs in England for more than a decade.It was a similar story for Liverpool when Klopp took over seven years ago but even he did not earn instant success at Anfield and had to wait until 2019 – when they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final – to win the first trophy of his tenure at the club.While the Reds are going through...
Cautious optimism surrounds Arsenal's resurgence with fans uniting behind Mikel Arteta
It's all looking very positive at Arsenal football club this season.
Yardbarker
Bundesliga clubs could frustrate Juventus plans for Samuel Iling-Junior
Juventus wants to keep Samuel Illing-Junior after his fine start to life in their first team in recent weeks. The youngster joined the club from Chelsea in 2020 as he searched for a faster route to first-team football. After working hard while playing for the Bianconeri Next Gen, he earned...
Liverpool used to be the best, now they can only thrive by beating the best
There is a theme of Jurgen Klopp’s footballing philosophy. He doesn’t want his side to be the best team in the world, he will say, but he wants them to beat the best. Go back a few months and there was a case for anointing Liverpool the planet’s finest. Not now, when they have lost to Nottingham Forest and Leeds, when they are below Fulham and Brighton in the table.But twice in an otherwise troubled campaign, Liverpool have defeated possibly the outstanding side in the global game. Like Manchester City, Napoli came to Anfield unbeaten: in their case, with...
BBC
Real Sociedad v Man Utd: Pick of the stats
Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United earlier in this season’s Europa League, earning their first victory against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt - also scoring their first goal in this fixture. Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Spanish opponents, against Atletico Madrid last season and...
BBC
Scottish football gossip: Ange Postecoglou, Yuki Kobayashi, Ryan Porteous, Andrew Robertson
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to sell his top players and reinvest in replacements in order to make the team more of a force in Europe. (Herald) Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, of Vissel Kobe is one of Postecoglou's main targets and a deal is close to being announced by Celtic. (Scottish Sun)
Champions League draw: Is it on TV and how can I watch?
The Champions League round of 16 draw will take place in Switzerland on Monday as Europe’s best sides find out their fate for the first knockout round. The group stage was crammed into a condensed window due to the mid-season World Cup and the frantic nature of the six matchdays provided plenty of intrigue, as heavyweights such as Barcelona and Juventus found themselves eliminated.The last 16 will be played in the new year, after the World Cup break, and the Premier League will have four teams in the draw as Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham all topped their groups...
BBC
Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
